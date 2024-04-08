Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
- Utilità
- Oeyvind Borgsoe
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 4 settembre 2025
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected.
Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you.
We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed.
Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
Just awesome. Oeyvind provides an solid uptime monitoring for free. For me the value is immense, since it helps me to detect errors within my vps even faster. These days I´ve had a feature request and even though the EA is for free, Oeyvind implemented the feature for me. Thank you again, Oeyvind.