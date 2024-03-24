Grid Girl EA
- Experts
-
Luca CerquatelliWe are passionate software engineers and forex traders. Follow us, there will be interesting news soon...
- Version: 2.12
- Updated: 8 February 2025
LIVE SIGNAL (a bot that shows a real-time signal is far more reliable than any backtest!)
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Grid Girl is our free bot based on a "smart grid" that activates only in particular market conditions. The smart grid is not fixed like in most EAs, but it changes based on economic news and volatility indicators.
The expert advisor exploits multiple indicators, including RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands.
Grid Girl free version is a multi-currency expert, and has been tested so far with very good results on the pairs: EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD,EURCHF. The bot’s parameters are fully configurable.
To manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, upgrade to (Grid Girl PRO)!
N.B. If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades
N.B. Do not perform any MT4 or EA update or reinstallation process while Grid Girl trades are open
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IMPORTANT: for a full support pls leave a review!
- Currency / Timeframe: Attach the EA to the M30 chart on EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, EURCHF
- Do not use the bot on pairs other than those supported by the provided sets
- Use the sets provided and regularly withdraw profits from the account
- To manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, upgrade to the Perceptron PRO version at a special price!
- Recommended VPS with low ping
- Recommended minimum deposit: 1000$ is enough to use the bot on multiple currency pairs, as only one pair will be open at a time. Don’t use together with another EA if you don't have enough funds
- Leverage – 1:300 or more
- After purchasing the bot, leave a message on comment tab and subscribe to the channel for the latest news, updates, and tips : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/nextexpertadvisors
- We recommend using Raw/Zero spread accounts. However, on a standard account, it is advisable to set a MAX spread of 15 points.
in test very good in real i dont know!