Grid Girl EA

4.63

LIVE SIGNAL (a bot that shows a real-time signal is far more reliable than any backtest!)

Unlock Exclusive Benefits
Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! 

Grid Girl is our free bot based on a "smart grid" that activates only in particular market conditions. The smart grid is not fixed like in most EAs, but it changes based on economic news and volatility indicators

The expert advisor exploits multiple indicators, including RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands.

Grid Girl free version is a multi-currency expert, and has been tested so far with very good results on the pairs:  EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD,EURCHF. The bot’s parameters are fully configurable.

To manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, upgrade to (Grid Girl PRO)!


N.B. If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades

N.B. Do not perform any MT4 or EA update or reinstallation process while Grid Girl trades are open


----------------------- USAGE -----------------------

IMPORTANT: for a full support pls leave a review!

Don't miss AI Perceptron, take a look!

Reviews 17
Meysam Bahmani
18
Meysam Bahmani 2025.04.30 08:29 
 

in test very good in real i dont know!

Oscar Arribas
140
Oscar Arribas 2025.03.13 00:28 
 

Im testing it, seems a good bot!

Forexcz74
208
Forexcz74 2025.02.11 14:32 
 

Thank you very much for this great EA. I am testing it on a cent account for now. Thank you very much.

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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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AI Perceptron
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LeoMartin-delapampa
20
LeoMartin-delapampa 2025.11.25 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Meysam Bahmani
18
Meysam Bahmani 2025.04.30 08:29 
 

in test very good in real i dont know!

Oscar Arribas
140
Oscar Arribas 2025.03.13 00:28 
 

Im testing it, seems a good bot!

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.12 15:48 
 

Nice and good.

patrickdrew
3219
patrickdrew 2025.03.10 16:34 
 

I have had it online for a week - does not open trades. I have changed spread a few times...

[Deleted] 2025.02.20 02:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Forexcz74
208
Forexcz74 2025.02.11 14:32 
 

Thank you very much for this great EA. I am testing it on a cent account for now. Thank you very much.

2222354
185
2222354 2025.01.09 19:43 
 

Excellent EA THX,

Mr.Sandman
125
Mr.Sandman 2025.01.08 17:36 
 

excellent EA! great job!5 star! good profit with low DD,very suitable for small account.

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2025.01.09 21:42
Thank you, it took a lot of work!
Andrea Rinaldi
35
Andrea Rinaldi 2024.11.18 09:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.14 12:21 
 

Mi piace.. per ora sta operando bene

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2024.10.21 12:17
Grazie! La versione PRO è molto più profittevole e sicura!
qwertload
14
qwertload 2024.09.08 02:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2024.10.14 09:32
¡Hola, ahora también está disponible la descripción en español! https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/114970?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jYl2
66
jYl2 2024.07.11 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2024.07.12 09:31
Thank you so much! Try the PRO version for increase earning opportunities! https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/115850
IATradingScalping
2790
IATradingScalping 2024.04.01 09:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wandazamb
66
wandazamb 2024.03.26 08:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2024.03.27 16:41
Thank you. I hope other users leave a good review of this EA!
jyck
312
jyck 2024.03.26 01:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luca Cerquatelli
6040
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2024.03.26 10:01
Thanks. We recommend using Raw/Zero spread accounts. However, on a standard account, it is advisable to set a maximum spread of 15 points. N.B. If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades.
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