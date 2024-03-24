Grid Girl EA

LIVE SIGNAL (a bot that shows a real-time signal is far more reliable than any backtest!)

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Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive exclusive set files! Grid Girl is our free bot based on a "smart grid" that activates only in particular market conditions. The smart grid is not fixed like in most EAs, but it changes based on economic news and volatility indicators .

The expert advisor exploits multiple indicators, including RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands.

Grid Girl free version is a multi-currency expert, and has been tested so far with very good results on the pairs: EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD,EURCHF. The bot’s parameters are fully configurable.

To manage multiple currency pairs simultaneously, upgrade to (Grid Girl PRO)!





N.B. If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades

N.B. Do not perform any MT4 or EA update or reinstallation process while Grid Girl trades are open





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