Linear Regression Next

5

Limited time offer! For the launch of NextBot Scalper EA, the price of this indicator will drop to FREE!

Introducing a pragmatic and innovative tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) traders: the Linear Regression Next channel indicator, enhanced with the determination coefficient R2. This indicator serves as a foundational tool for traders seeking to understand market trends through the lens of statistical analysis, specifically linear regression.

The essence of this indicator lies in its ability to draw linear regression channels directly on your trading chart, along with the new capability to set up Polynomial Regression through the parameter "Slope degree". These channels encapsulate the price movements, offering a clear visual representation of the current trend's direction and its potential boundaries. This visualization aids traders in identifying the trend's strength and potential reversal points, making it easier to strategize entry and exit points.

What sets this indicator apart is the integration of the R2 coefficient, a statistical measure that quantifies the correlation between price movements and the regression line. A higher R2 value signals a strong correlation, suggesting that the current trend is more likely to continue. This additional layer of analysis provides traders with a deeper understanding of market dynamics, enabling more informed trading decisions.

This toolset is designed for traders at various levels of experience who are looking for a data-driven approach to trading. By incorporating the Linear Regression Channel Indicator with the R2 coefficient into their analysis, traders can gain clearer insights into market trends. When integrated with an EA, it offers a streamlined and efficient way to apply these insights in real-time trading scenarios.

Video: Linear Regression in 2 minutes

If you liked this free indicator, please leave your review, thank you!

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The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor:

// Use indicator in an EA

iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 0, 0); // Center line    
iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 1, 0); // Upper line
iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Bars, Shift, 2, 0); // Lower line

iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", Slope_degree, Standard_deviation, Shift, 3, 0); // R2 coefficient


es: double Center_line = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Next-Regr", 1, 2.5, 150, Shift, 0, 0)
Reviews 2
lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.04 06:14 
 

i like. it helps me see the price movement clearly. thank you for sharing this indicator.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.04 06:14 
 

i like. it helps me see the price movement clearly. thank you for sharing this indicator.

Luca Cerquatelli
6053
Reply from developer Luca Cerquatelli 2026.06.28 08:24
Thanks
wandazamb
66
wandazamb 2024.03.24 18:09 
 

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