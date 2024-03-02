My expert advisors: sets and configuration
My Trading

My expert advisors: sets and configuration

2 March 2024, 19:33
Luca Cerquatelli
Luca Cerquatelli
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2 807

UPDATED SETS FOR MY EXPERTS

Do not buy our pirated Experts: they don’t work properly and are not updated! Instead, support our efforts in research and development of ever smarter bots!


AI Perceptron parameters: Currency / Timeframe: Attach the EA to the M30 chart on  EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDNZD

👉 👉  👉 👉 LIVE SIGNAL

IMPORTANT: To open the zip file containing the manual, ask me for the password in the Comments section of the EA ( Links at the bottom 👇 )

NBFor the bot to work, remember to add https://nextexpertadvisors.com to the list of allowed URLs. The program checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if impact news coming. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:" andAdd these:  https://www.mql5.com - https: //nextexpertadvisors.com and https: //sslecal2.investing.com (remove space after https:)



Grid Girl (free version) parameters (Attach the EA to the M30 chart on EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, EURCHF)

👉 👉  👉 👉 LIVE SIGNAL

  • GridGirl SETS N.B. We recommend using Raw/Zero spread accounts. Sets are also provided for standard accounts.


NB. For more effective bot and copy trading, we recommend using our own broker and vps at this link:

👉 FpMarkets

👉 Fast and cheap VPS

Download SETS  👇


#expert, EA, bot, NextBot, SwingBot, AI Perceptron