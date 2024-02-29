Graphic shapes
- Indicatori
- Alexandr Lapin
- Versione: 1.0
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex market!
Очень классный индикатор всем советую!