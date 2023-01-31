Orders History Simple

A simple yet useful indicator to visually see the entry and exit points of orders on the chart



This indicator shows current open orders and completed orders on symbol



Indicator parameters

Lines Buy color - specifies color of lines for buy orders

Lines Sell color - specifies color of lines for sell orders

Lines Width - sets the line width, works for Solid style types

Lines style - sets the style of lines

Lines positive profit color - sets the color for positive profit texts

Lines negative profit color - sets the color for negative profit texts

Lines profit value font type - sets the font type for profit texts, you can set any of one installed on your computer

Lines profit font size - sets font size of profit texts

Lines profit value angle - sets the angle for profit texts, 0 by default, for vertical you can set 90

Show profit in pips rather on deposit currency - if set true the indicator will show profit in pips, if false it will show in deposit currency



