Orders History Simple

A simple yet useful indicator to visually see the entry and exit points of orders on the chart

This indicator shows current open orders and completed orders on symbol

Indicator parameters

  • Lines Buy color - specifies color of lines for buy orders
  • Lines Sell color - specifies color of lines for sell orders
  • Lines Width - sets the line width, works for Solid style types
  • Lines style - sets the style of lines
  • Lines positive profit color - sets the color for positive profit texts
  • Lines negative profit color - sets the color for negative profit texts
  • Lines profit value font type - sets the font type for profit texts, you can set any of one installed on your computer
  • Lines profit font size - sets font size of profit texts
  • Lines profit value angle - sets the angle for profit texts, 0 by default, for vertical you can set 90
  • Show profit in pips rather on deposit currency - if set true the indicator will show profit in pips, if false it will show in deposit currency


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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luish79
15
luish79 2023.08.19 17:28 
 

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Asylbek Karashev
1885
Reply from developer Asylbek Karashev 2023.08.20 20:03
Hi, thank you for your review.
This indicator has no such feature as enter and exit price value
It can only show order profit
Michael Bay
479
Michael Bay 2023.05.10 12:46 
 

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Asylbek Karashev
1885
Reply from developer Asylbek Karashev 2023.05.11 08:11
Thank you for your review, I'm very glad my indicator is useful
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