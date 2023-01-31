Orders History Simple
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 1 February 2023
A simple yet useful indicator to visually see the entry and exit points of orders on the chart
This indicator shows current open orders and completed orders on symbol
Indicator parameters
- Lines Buy color - specifies color of lines for buy orders
- Lines Sell color - specifies color of lines for sell orders
- Lines Width - sets the line width, works for Solid style types
- Lines style - sets the style of lines
- Lines positive profit color - sets the color for positive profit texts
- Lines negative profit color - sets the color for negative profit texts
- Lines profit value font type - sets the font type for profit texts, you can set any of one installed on your computer
- Lines profit font size - sets font size of profit texts
- Lines profit value angle - sets the angle for profit texts, 0 by default, for vertical you can set 90
- Show profit in pips rather on deposit currency - if set true the indicator will show profit in pips, if false it will show in deposit currency
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This indicator has no such feature as enter and exit price value
It can only show order profit