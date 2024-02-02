Doji Hunter
In FX, signals from doji patterns can be effective in capturing potential trend developments. Therefore, setting pending orders simultaneously after the appearance of a doji can make it easier to capture the onset of a trend.
Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels more widely can enhance the probability of success, but it also increases the associated risk.
In the event of a loss, it is possible to recover by increasing the next position size through multi-lot trading, but this strategy also comes with elevated risks.
**Note:**
- The occurrence of a trend is not guaranteed after the appearance of a doji.
- Setting pending orders requires proper price placement and timing.
- Balancing risk and return is crucial when configuring SL and TP.
- Increasing position size through multi-lot trading significantly amplifies risk.
Recommendation pair
Forex major pair
Time frame , Longer is more stable
