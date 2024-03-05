RSI GridMaster Settings

In this post, I’m sharing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor set files along with their corresponding backtest results.

All tests were conducted with XM broker using every tick data for maximum accuracy. Results may vary depending on the broker.

It is highly recommended to backtest all settings using your own broker's specific historical data, as different brokers can yield varying results. If necessary, feel free to adjust specific parameters to match your broker's conditions, such as the timeframe, grid distance, and risk level.

These settings are provided as examples and should be optimized according to your own trading preferences and risk tolerance.

You can easily reduce the overall risk by lowering the Risk Level parameter or by using a fixed lot size.

The recommended risk level is 1 or lower.

Testing period: January 2020 – October 2025

Product page:

MT5 version

MT4 version

MT4 settings