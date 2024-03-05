RSI GridMaster Settings

In this post, I’m sharing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor set files along with their corresponding backtest results.
All tests were conducted with XM broker using every tick data for maximum accuracy. Results may vary depending on the broker.It is highly recommended to backtest all settings using your own broker's specific historical data, as different brokers can yield varying results. If necessary, feel free to adjust specific parameters to match your broker's conditions, such as the timeframe, grid distance, and risk level.
These settings are provided as examples and should be optimized according to your own trading preferences and risk tolerance.
You can easily reduce the overall risk by lowering the Risk Level parameter or by using a fixed lot size.
The recommended risk level is 1 or lower.
Testing period: January 2020 – October 2025
Product page:
Recommended Brokers for Using the EA
For the best trading conditions and optimal performance of the RSI GridMaster, I recommend using XM.
Grid strategies often keep multiple positions open for extended periods, and swap fees can significantly reduce profitability over time. XM offers swap-free accounts, which makes it particularly suitable for this Expert Advisor.
In addition, XM provides:
- Low spreads and no commissions, ensuring cost-efficient trading
- Fast order execution, ideal for automated systems
- Reliable customer support with multilingual assistance
- Quick and hassle-free deposits and withdrawals
- Support for MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms
These conditions make XM an excellent choice to achieve the best possible results with the RSI GridMaster EA.
XMGlobal for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500
Keep in mind that low spreads, good customer support, and swap-free accounts are essential for maximizing the performance of your EA.
Before using the expert on a live account, test your settings in the strategy tester and on a demo account to understand how the system operates. This way, you can make any necessary adjustments and gain confidence in the settings.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. You can find our contact information here. We are always happy to help!
Successful trading!