RSI GridMaster

5

RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing.

This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism.

With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your personal trading style and different market conditions, making it suitable for both conservative and experienced traders.

Live results

Latest Update: More Power, Flexibility & Compliance

The latest version introduces several major upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility, and compatibility:

  • FIFO Compliance: Now fully compatible with U.S. FIFO trading rules.
  • ATR-Based Grid Distance: Grid spacing can now be dynamically calculated using the ATR indicator for better adaptation to market volatility.
  • ATR Volatility Filter: Avoids trading during periods of excessive volatility, improving entry precision and safety.
  • Moving Average Trend Filter: Ensures trading is aligned with the prevailing market trend.
  • Bidirectional Trading: You can now allow trading in both directions simultaneously.
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Flexible Risk Calculation: Choose whether your risk is calculated based on Balance or Equity.
  • Expanded Loss-Cutting Options: Three new customizable modes for limiting losses — by pips, by balance percentage, or by account currency amount.
  • Weekend Trading for Crypto: Option to enable weekend trading, ideal for cryptocurrency markets.
  • General Improvements: Optimized performance, enhanced stability, and several minor bug fixes.

Key Features

  • Automatic Lot Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes according to your chosen settings.
  • Order Direction Control – Option to disable buy or sell orders individually.
  • Trading Time Filter – Customize trading hours and sessions.
  • Maximum Open Positions – Define a limit for simultaneous open trades.
  • Loss Limitation – Manage risk with predefined loss thresholds.
  • Trailing Stop – Secure profits with automatic trailing stops.
  • Martingale Option – For advanced users who prefer higher-risk strategies.

Recommendations

·        Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, XAUUSD

·        Timeframe: H1

·        Minimum Deposit: $500 per pair (Risk = 1)

·        Account Type: Hedging account required

·        VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

·        Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

For detailed instructions on using the EA, please refer to the user manual available here.

For optimal performance, we provide set files which you can find here: [link to set files]

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the RSI GridMaster EA – now more advanced, flexible, and powerful than ever before.

If you need help or have any questions, don’t hesitate to send me a private message.

Successful trading!

maxam77
29
maxam77 2025.09.08 12:19 
 

Hello Adam, good product, I tested it on BTCUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD, and EURUSD and it works well (you won't get rich but you will make a profit). I modified many things to be able to have a profit; I tested it on 5m and it works well. For those who want to try RSI GridMaster, it’s good to try to modify what they want until they believe they have a profit... to understand this product doesn't make you rich... but if you are patient, you will have some profit. I hope everyone can gain something.

juneve
204
juneve 2025.05.06 19:26 
 

I am really impressed. This EA is a great tool that you can customize according to your needs. It is definitely necessary to test it extensively until you have found the right settings to suit your own broker, your own risk management and the instrument you want to use. The developer already provides great set files in his link. This makes it easier to go into individual fine tuning. I now use it on a real account and make a profit every day. All with little risk. I am currently avoiding US pairs due to the political situation, but AUDCAD is stable. I also use it successfully for BTCUSD, but I am aware that you have to keep an eye on this instrument because of the increased risk. It is doing very well. My conclusion is that I enjoy this EA more than many much more expensive EAs.

