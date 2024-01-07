Pips Slayer

3.75

''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,,

Pips Slayer is developed exactly for such trading approach. It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell and recommended take-profit and stop-loss prices. The indicator is universal and suitable for Forex, Stock markets and Cryptocurrencies.

The indicator has these features that you certainly will like:

  • Doesn't repaint. After a signal is given, the indicator doesn't remove it or replace it on another bar.
  • Profit is greater than risk. Because of the nature of the strategy, you can take much higher profits with minimal risks.
  • Uses accurate reversal patterns. This is a time proven strategy that professional traders have used for years.
  • Suitable for Forex, Stocks, Indices and Cryptocurrencies. If a strategy is good then it should work on all markets.
  • For the fans of crypto. Crypto offers many trade opportunities in the current emerging markets, and Pips Slayer is a perfect indicator to catch them.



Indicator parameters:

For the most part the inputs only affect the visuals on a chart, only the risk reward input affects the take-profits levels and the minimum strength factor responds to precision of reversal patterns (less the value the more indicator generates weaker trade signals). Everything else is very straightforward. 


Important:

  1. Try not to reduce the risk/reward ratio. A 1:3 risk/reward ratio is optimal.
  2. If the stop loss is too close to the opening price, then it is recommended to place the stop loss at the high or low of the previous candle.
  3. The recommended time frame is H1-D1; it also works on smaller time frame for cryptos.
  4. You can backtest the indicator in the tester.

Avis
Evgeny Belyaev
90004
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.09 23:01 
 

Very good Indicator!

Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.18 23:25 
 

da studiare , grazie mille !!!! ;)

Plus de l'auteur
Neuro Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Indicateurs
''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,, Neuro Scalper   is developed exactly for such trading approach .   It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell. The indicator is universal and suitable f
FREE
Quantum Incinerator
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Quantum Incinerator EA is the exact the EA you were waiting for. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience who are ready to show you what a real high frequency EA should be! Quantum Incinerator EA is special kind of EA that utilizes fractal based support and resistance strategy in order to utilize dynamics of the market in a profitable way. And although the adviser uses a minimum of settings for your convenience, 'do not judge a book by it's cover', the EA is an absol
FREE
Pro Indicator Trader EA
Tom Seljakin
Utilitaires
Pro Indicator Trader is a professional trading tool with which you can automate/create a trading strategy using the 31 classical Metatrader 4 indicators.  An elegant and intuitive interface allows you to customize your strategy down to the smallest detail and choose whenever the EA should open a buy or sell position. For each entry-trade rule, you can use up to 14 different indicators. The EA is designed for professional traders, therefore it has many advanced functions. The EA records the order
Candle Breakout Expert Advisor
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Candle Breakout EA is a trading tool for traders using the high and low breakout strategy of a previous candle. The EA waits till the price is higher than the previous candle's maximum or below the previous candle's minimum, and later opens a certain order (you can choose which type of order to open when the extremes are broken). This type of trading is well suited for classic strategies such as day trading on daily charts, breaking the morning candle on Monday, impulse trading, etc. The Expert
Classic Fractal Scalper
Tom Seljakin
Experts
The open tool of the most popular strategy on MQL5 'Breakout of High/Low' points. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience! Classic Fractal Scalper   is an EA tool based on the popular strategy of breakout of custom fractals. The user can set the range of a fractal, the number traded fractals and the offset points from the fractal points. The EA trades with stop-orders and then they are activated the EA manages them. The EA has a rich set of tools. It writes statis
Omega Point Indicator
Tom Seljakin
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The Omega Point indicator uses a complex multilayered system that is used by the top world traders which helps to determine the beginning of trends that are highly likely to last for a long time. The system uses several complex trend calculation modes, due to which the indicator adapts to the specifications of different currency pairs, and is suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading. The indicator makes the necessary calculations and shows important information about how the trade
Master Point Indicator
Tom Seljakin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Master Point is an indicator set that includes the most powerful and necessary tools for a trader, giving that very edge in the markets to be successful. An indicator that has an elegant and complete system that works very well in all markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices) helps to find the best reversal points. It has tools such as trend reversal detection, pivot points, divergences, currency strength and 'candle strength'. All this makes the indicator a complete tool that does not require a
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
Simple Grid Master
Tom Seljakin
Experts
Simple grid master  is a trading tool for trading reversals with help of grid and martingale style. The EA uses for entry into the markets such indicators as: Bollinger Bands, Ozymandias, Moving Average, Williams Percent Range, Stochastic, MACD. You can select which indicators will be used for entries, customize martingale and grid settings to your liking, use additional filters (time filters, order distances, etc.) for more accurate entries. The most important that the EA is constantly improvi
heiko v.piechowski
1923
heiko v.piechowski 2024.04.21 19:22 
 

to many false signals

1805744
14
1805744 2024.01.22 19:12 
 

So far mostly wrong

Tom Seljakin
3775
Réponse du développeur Tom Seljakin 2024.01.23 14:54
Zero information. Which pair, what timeframe? I don't ask for five stars reviews, i only look for a good feedback, so i can improve the indicator.
Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.18 23:25 
 

da studiare , grazie mille !!!! ;)

Evgeny Belyaev
90004
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.09 23:01 
 

Very good Indicator!

