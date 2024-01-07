Pips Slayer

''A professional trader is a greedy trader: he buys at lows and sells at highs with minimal risks and high returns,,

Pips Slayer is developed exactly for such trading approach. It's a universal indicator for tracking reversals and uses price action patterns, discrepancy of custom indicators and a multi-layered formula for identifying reversal structures. The indicator is very easy to use; it only shows arrows where is recommended to buy or sell and recommended take-profit and stop-loss prices. The indicator is universal and suitable for Forex, Stock markets and Cryptocurrencies.

The indicator has these features that you certainly will like:

  • Doesn't repaint. After a signal is given, the indicator doesn't remove it or replace it on another bar.
  • Profit is greater than risk. Because of the nature of the strategy, you can take much higher profits with minimal risks.
  • Uses accurate reversal patterns. This is a time proven strategy that professional traders have used for years.
  • Suitable for Forex, Stocks, Indices and Cryptocurrencies. If a strategy is good then it should work on all markets.
  • For the fans of crypto. Crypto offers many trade opportunities in the current emerging markets, and Pips Slayer is a perfect indicator to catch them.



Indicator parameters:

For the most part the inputs only affect the visuals on a chart, only the risk reward input affects the take-profits levels and the minimum strength factor responds to precision of reversal patterns (less the value the more indicator generates weaker trade signals). Everything else is very straightforward. 


Important:

  1. Try not to reduce the risk/reward ratio. A 1:3 risk/reward ratio is optimal.
  2. If the stop loss is too close to the opening price, then it is recommended to place the stop loss at the high or low of the previous candle.
  3. The recommended time frame is H1-D1; it also works on smaller time frame for cryptos.
  4. You can backtest the indicator in the tester.

Evgeny Belyaev
90004
Evgeny Belyaev 2024.01.09 23:01 
 

Very good Indicator!

Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.18 23:25 
 

da studiare , grazie mille !!!! ;)

