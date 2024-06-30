Tyrell Strategy 1 is a professional trading strategy based on the key concepts of Technical Analysis and developed by a team of traders and programmers with many years of experience.





The Expert Advisor operates by placing pending Stop orders and exploits the increases in volatility that occur when specific price levels that act as resistances and supports are broken.

Tyrell Strategy 1 is equipped with several risk management systems, including 2 trailing stop systems and a protection system that prevents the Expert Advisor from placing orders when the risk is too high. Furthermore, it integrates a time filter that allows it to place pending orders only in specific time slots of the day. The user can select the preferred Money Management technique among:

fixed size

automatic size increase with each balance increase

maximum monetary risk for each operation (calculated with respect to the Stop Loss)

maximum risk as a percentage of the balance for each operation (calculated with respect to the Stop Loss)

Advantages is NOT a grid system

a grid system is NOT a martingale system

a martingale system is NOT a price mediation system

a price mediation system is NOT a fake AI system

a fake AI system Each position has its own Take Profit and Stop Loss

The EA has been validated using the Walk Forward Analysis method with excellent results since 2013 Minimum requirements and recommendations Currency pair : USDJPY

: USDJPY Timeframe : H1

: H1 Broker: any broker with a low spread

Minimum deposit : $100

: $100 Leverage : at least 1:30

1:30 Account type: Hedging

Strategy Tester

Currency pair : USDJPY

USDJPY Timeframe: H1

H1 Modellling: Every tick based on real ticks

Input parameters General settings

Magic Number: EA Magic Number, it is important to set a different Magic Number for each Expert Advisor activated on the platform

Order type : allows you to choose whether to open both buy and sell orders, only buys or only sells

: allows you to choose whether to open both buy and sell orders, only buys or only sells Order Comment : comment to assign to buy and sell orders

: comment to assign to buy and sell orders Your Server Timezone = Metatrader server time zone (see note at the bottom)

Money Management Money Management Technique (MMT): select your preferred MM method

select your preferred MM method If MMT = 1 -> Volume: if the MM method set is 1, set the volume of each operation

if the MM method set is 1, set the volume of each operation If MMT = 2 -> Balance step for volume increase: if the MM method set is 2, set the Balance increment to allow an increase in the volume of the operation (see next point)

if the MM method set is 2, set the Balance increment to allow an increase in the volume of the operation (see next point) If MMT = 2 -> Increase in volume with each Balance step: if the MM method set is 2, set the increase in operation volume once the balance increment is reached

if the MM method set is 2, set the increase in operation volume once the balance increment is reached If MMT = 3 -> Monetary risk for each operation: if the MM method set is 3, indicate the maximum monetary risk accepted for each operation in reference to the Stop Loss

if the MM method set is 3, indicate the maximum monetary risk accepted for each operation in reference to the Stop Loss If MMT = 4 -> Perc. risk of the balance for each operation: if the MM method set is 4, indicate the percentage of the Balance that you want to risk for each operation in reference to the Stop Loss