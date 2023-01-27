Market Sessions Time PRO

Displays on chart up to 7 markets intraday sessions, 3 weekly ranges and Daily OHLC levels, fully customizable

Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs

Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes:

set a period between any days of the week (Sunday to Monday) for weekly ranges

Extend them up to 24 hours longer than the session close time, or several days forward for daily levels

* Mobile notifications require to first get the 'MetaQuotes ID' obtained on the mobile app and set it up on the MetaTrader pc terminal, on Tools > Options > Notifications

** The sessions colors will be mixed when there is an overlap. This will create a new particular color on the chart, useful to spot overlaps easily on historic data

*** On demo and simulation execution the tester can't execute the 'Reset' button, it will work only on a live chart

Disclaimer: The copy of the indicator is sold as is in its current condition at the time of purchase. It is not guaranteed that modifications or new features will be added to the current state. Future updates will be focus primarily on bug fixes and may or may not include new features.

Chart graphics compatibility of this indicator and other indicators running together on the same chart is not guaranteed.

Please, try the demo version of the indicator first to make sure it works as expected.

Contact by private message for any questions