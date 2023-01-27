Market Sessions Time PRO

4

Displays on chart up to 7 markets intraday sessions, 3 weekly ranges and Daily OHLC levels, fully customizable

Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs


Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes:

  • GMT/UTC time (adjustable to any timezone)
  • Server/broker time (chart time) 
  • Local time (your computer time)

PRO version features

  • Open and Close times with minutes presition: they can be setted as hour:minutes(HH:mm) or just hours(HH) format
  • Adjustable timezone offset for GMT time: set timezone offset to the base GMT time, to easily use any market base time depending on its location. For example New York time: GMT -5
  • Start/End days for weekly ranges: set a period between any days of the week (Sunday to Monday) for weekly ranges
  • Custom Daily start hour and timezone: define the Daily range based on any timezone and hour start, independently of the broker or intraday sessions time
  • Alerts and mobile notifications to MetaTrader android or iPhone app*: get notified when a intraday session has started/closed, also set reminders up to 59 minutes before it

Time

  • Custom time hours separators on the chart: to see it easily over the chart, regardless of the broker time showed on the chart bottom by default. Vertical/horizontal display for hours numbers
  • Regular Trading Hours (RTH) open/close separator lines: based on the time period between New York time 9:30-16:00

Intraday sessions

  • Name: differentiate each of the 7 intraday session with a particular name. Vertical/Horizontal display

  • 6 Paint modes: High-Low range, Open-Close range, High-Low+Open-Close ranges, Highest-Lowest range of Open/Close prices, Only fist bar, Full Background
  • Range Points: sessions range amplitude sized in points and price percent
  • Open price to close price line: shows the movement from the session open price to the close price

  • Last High-Low line: shows the last high/low peaks during the session period

Intraday sessions and Daily period

  • Open and Close Lines: possible to show both or only one of them. Extend up to 24 hours on intraday sessions, or several days forwardfor daily levels
  • High-Low Lines: defined by the session range of prices. Extend them up to 24 hours longer than the session close time, or several days forward  for daily levels
  • Start/end time lines: show sessions separators on the start/end times, and New Day separators
  • Price Levels: based on proportions from the session range amplitude. Extend them up to 24 hours longer than the session close time, or several days forward  for daily levels

  • Time Divisions: divide the intraday session and daily period into time zones based on proportions of the total time

Intraweek periods

  • Custom time period: from any weekday to another, and hours:minutes presition
  • Name: set each weekly range with a particular name. Vertical/Horizontal display
  • High-Low Range paint: back paint on the intraweek range with a custom color
  • High-Low Lines: possible to extend up to 7 days forward

I C T

    • New Week Opening Gap (NWOG): shows the price gap range produced during weekend days from friday close price to sunday opening price, extended all along the week. This zone is usually touched many times during the week, acting as support/resistance or liquidity zone in some cases. 
    • RTH Opening Range Gap: the gap is formed between the close(16:00) and the open(9:30) of Regular Trading Hours(RTH), based on New York time. The gap range high-low and CE are often touched during the RTH period, and acts as a liquidity zone. The New York timezone can be adjusted to Summer or Winter offset depending the season. It's possible to extend the high/low and CE levels more days forward.

    Week

    • New week separator line: shows the start of a new week with a vertical line. 
    • Open price line: can be visualized by turning 'ON' NWOG range, as a thick line

    Others features

    • Reset button: clean and restart the indicator graphics easily from the chart
    • Buttons to hide graphics and clock: hide the sessions graphics and clock easily from the chart

    • Simple Clock panel: display a background panel that prevents the clock from being confused with candles and other objects on the chart


    Base features

    • Session Color: assign a particular color to each session**
    • Open Price Line: shows session opening price extended until the end time
    • Previous visible sessions on the chart can be limited by days. Increasing the days amount will increase the time to start the indicator on the chart, depending on the timeframe used
    • Auto Contrast Correction:  will try to adjust the colors contrast to the chart background color          

    * Mobile notifications require to first get the 'MetaQuotes ID' obtained on the mobile app and set it up on the MetaTrader pc terminal, on Tools > Options > Notifications

    ** The sessions colors will be mixed when there is an overlap. This will create a new particular color on the chart, useful to spot overlaps easily on historic data

    *** On demo and simulation execution the tester can't execute the 'Reset' button, it will work only on a live chart

    Disclaimer: The copy of the indicator is sold as is in its current condition at the time of purchase. It is not guaranteed that modifications or new features will be added to the current state. Future updates will be focus primarily on bug fixes and may or may not include new features.

    Chart graphics compatibility of this indicator and other indicators running together on the same chart is not guaranteed.

    Please, try the demo version of the indicator first to make sure it works as expected.

    Contact by private message for any questions


    Reviews 3
    Mastercepeda1
    163
    Mastercepeda1 2023.09.06 23:01 
     

    This is the BEST Market Sessions indicator! The developer Juan was super responsive when I inquired about adding weekly ranges. It is AMAZING to have the option to fully customize the Sessions and Weekly Opening Ranges. The indicator has a descrete and very stylish OFF/ON Button giving the Users the ability to turn off the Drawings/Sessions and Weekly ranges without having to access the Input area. Just perfect! Well done Juan and I look forward to seeing future. I am super grateful!!!

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    Johan Julien Aubry
    919
    Johan Julien Aubry 2025.03.30 09:52 
     

    I wrote to the developer more than one month ago because of a bug but I never received any answer. When a session starts between two full hours (like New York), it won't be drawn at all if your timeframe is H1, as the exact session starting time doesn't exist in the upper timeframe.

    Mastercepeda1
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    Mastercepeda1 2023.09.06 23:01 
     

    This is the BEST Market Sessions indicator! The developer Juan was super responsive when I inquired about adding weekly ranges. It is AMAZING to have the option to fully customize the Sessions and Weekly Opening Ranges. The indicator has a descrete and very stylish OFF/ON Button giving the Users the ability to turn off the Drawings/Sessions and Weekly ranges without having to access the Input area. Just perfect! Well done Juan and I look forward to seeing future. I am super grateful!!!

    Juan Facundo Valdes
    24287
    Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.09.07 00:57
    Thank you so much for your feedback!
    are1971
    747
    are1971 2023.03.20 15:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Juan Facundo Valdes
    24287
    Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.03.20 23:30
    Thank you so much for your review!
    Reply to review