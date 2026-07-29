Smc Aio MT4

SMC TradingHub Concept is an MT5 indicator that combines multiple trading concepts into a single, lightweight, and highly optimized indicator.

Instead of using multiple separate indicators for structure, POI, liquidity, etc., this indicator automatically detects market structure, value areas, liquidity zones, and imbalance zones, allowing traders to analyze the market consistently and accurately.

The indicator is suitable for:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Commodities

It works on all timeframes, although M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for the best balance between signal quality and market noise.

Main Features

Market Structure

Automatically detects:

  • Higher High (HH)

  • Higher Low (HL)

  • Lower High (LH)

  • Lower Low (LL)

This allows traders to identify the current trend and understand whether the market remains bullish or bearish.

BOS & CHoCH

The indicator automatically identifies:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

These events help traders recognize trend continuation and potential market reversals based on Smart Money principles.

IDM (Inducement)

Institutional inducement levels are detected automatically.

These liquidity points usually appear before significant market movements and can be used to improve trading timing.

This is a critical part of whether a swing level is recognized, strictly following the TradingHub structure identification logic.

Stop Hunt Detection

This indicator highlights liquidity sweeps where price temporarily breaks a previous high or low before reversing.

These areas are useful for identifying fakeouts and capturing institutional liquidity.

Institutional Funded Candle (IFC)

The indicator detects Institutional Funded Candles that frequently appear before strong impulse movements.

IFC zones can be used as critical reaction areas for future price action.

Point of Interest (POI)

Automatically detects institutional POI zones using ERC and Smart Money logic.

Features include:

  • Bullish POI

  • Bearish POI

  • Hidden Base detection

  • Automatic mitigation detection

  • Optional 50% mitigation rule

Imbalance (Fair Value Gap)

Automatically identifies market imbalances created by strong impulsive candles.

These zones often act as price magnets before the trend continues.

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)

The indicator detects equal highs and lows, helping traders identify liquidity pools typically targeted by institutions.

Previous Day High / Previous Day Low

Optional display of:

  • Previous Day High (PDH)

  • Previous Day Low (PDL)

    Useful for intraday liquidity analysis.

Optimized Performance

This indicator includes an internal optimization tool that limits historical calculations to reduce CPU usage while maintaining smooth chart performance.

Input Parameters

Structure Settings

  • Start Date: Start date for historical calculations. Older data prior to this date is ignored to improve performance.

  • Show Structure: Enable or disable all market structure calculations.

  • Show Swings: Display swing highs and swing lows.

  • Show BOS & CHoCH: Display Break of Structure and Change of Character labels.

  • Show IDM: Display institutional inducement levels.

  • IDM Color: Color used for IDM objects.

  • Show Stop Hunt: Display liquidity sweeps and stop hunt objects.

  • Stop Hunt Color: Color used for stop hunt objects.

  • Show IFC: Enable Institutional Funded Candle detection.

Live Settings

These options display developing (live) signals before the candle closes.

  • Live BOS: Display BOS while the current candle is still forming.

  • Live CHoCH: Display CHoCH before the candle closes.

  • Live IDM: Display developing IDM levels.

Color Settings

  • Bull Color: Main bullish color.

  • Bear Color: Main bearish color.

Liquidity EQH / EQL

  • Enable EQH/EQL: Display equal highs and equal lows.

  • Threshold: Controls the maximum acceptable difference between highs or lows. Smaller values create tighter detection.

  • Look Back: Number of candles used to scan for liquidity.

  • Line Color: Color of the liquidity lines.

  • Line Width: Thickness of the liquidity lines.

Previous Day High / Low

  • Display PDH/PDL: Show the previous day's high and low.

  • Line Color: Color used for PDH / PDL lines.

System Optimization

  • Max Bars to Calculate: Limits the number of historical candles processed. Lower values improve performance on slower computers; higher values display more historical information.

Point of Interest (POI)

  • Enable POI: Display institutional supply and demand zones.

  • Max Bull POIs: Maximum number of bullish POIs displayed.

  • Max Bear POIs: Maximum number of bearish POIs displayed.

  • ERC Length: Minimum body size required for an ERC candle. Increasing this value produces fewer but stronger zones.

  • Bull POI Color: Color of the bullish zone.

  • Bear POI Color: Color of the bearish zone.

  • Show Hidden Base: Display hidden institutional bases.

  • Show POI Text: Display area labels and prices.

  • Remove Mitigated Zones: Automatically delete zones after they have been mitigated.

  • 50% Mitigation Rule: A zone is only considered mitigated after the price reaches at least 50% of its depth.

Imbalance

  • Show Imbalance: Display Fair Value Gaps (imbalances).

  • Imbalance Color: Color used for imbalance zones.

Alerts

This indicator is designed to assist with Smart Money event notifications.

  • Alerts when an IFC candle appears, triggering Buy / Sell alerts.

Recommended Timeframes

  • Best Performance: M15, M30, H1, H4

  • Scalping: M1, M5

  • Swing Trading: H4, D1

Recommended Symbols

  • XAUUSD

  • BTCUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • NAS100

  • US30

  • GER40

  • Major Forex Pairs

Smooth Performance

The indicator has been optimized to:

  • Minimize CPU usage

  • Reduce chart latency

  • Efficiently manage chart objects

  • Handle large historical datasets

  • Work smoothly across multiple charts simultaneously

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool based on the Smart Money Concept methodology.

It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be considered financial advice.

Trading involves significant risk. Proper risk management is always encouraged.


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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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Damien Camille Leriche
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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