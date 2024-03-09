Range Detector Converted

Indicator converted from another platform which was coded by LuxAlgo.

I added Moving Average different type also source data variety. At original version moving average is SMA and data source from market gathered just from close of candles. 

In this version you can select many moving average types and also source data like high/low/HL2/HLC/HLC2/.. .

here are some details from original developer:

The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.

Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range.

Detecting ranging markets is a common task performed manually by traders. Price breaking one of the extremities of a range can be indicative of a new trend, with an uptrend if price breaks the upper range extremity, and a downtrend if price breaks the lower range extremity.

Ranges are highlighted as zones and are set retrospectively, that is the starting point of a range is offset in the past. The exact moment a range is detected is highlighted by a gray background color. The average between the maximum/minimum of a zone is also highlighted as a dotted line and is also set retrospectively.


The range extremities are set in real-time, blue extremities indicate the range extremities were not broken, green extremities indicate that price broke the upper range extremity, while red extremities indicate price broke the lower range extremity.


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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is translated from another programing language to MQL. RTI is a powerful toll to identify Trend of chart in an oscillation manner. here is some notes from original programmer: Overview The   Relative Trend Index (RTI)   developed by Zeiierman is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike some traditional indicators, the RTI boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizin
Tops and Bottoms Time of Day Report
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is converted from another programming language code by programmer " sbtnc ". MQL version is simplified to be more useful by less settings complexity.  There is some clues from programmer about indicator: The indicator tracks and reports the percentage of occurrence of daily tops and bottoms by the time of the day.  At certain times during the trading day, the market reverses and marks the high or low of the day. Tops and bottoms are vital when entering a trade, as they will decide if y
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Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
this code originally published on other platform by LuxAlgo from other programming language.  It has acceptable Trend Prediction abilities which can be used for many trading purposes. here is some description from code generator: This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this in
MACD Bands
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Product is converted from another platform and original created by TradeMaster Lite . Indicator basically uses MACD concept but enforces its abilities by different types of Averaging techniques. It is powerful for Trend and reversal identifying. Indicator is Multi-TF. Here is some details from original owner: We present a customizable MACD indicator, with the following features: Multi-timeframe Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility 9 Moving Average types Conditional coloring and line cross
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Financial Markets such as Forex. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials togethe
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