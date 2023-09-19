BBRSI divergent grid turbo MT4
- Experts
- TITIKORN KAMPAN
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA trades on price break out upper or lower BB and were checked trade position by RSI divergent. Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$
SETTING
- BB_period - Set BB period.
- RSI_period - Set RSI period
- Bar_history - Set candle history passed.
- Lots - start lot.
- Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
- Max_lots - maximum lot.
- Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
- Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
- TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
- SL_money - Stop loss in money.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
- Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
- Start_trade - time for starting order.
- End_trade - time for stopping order.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.