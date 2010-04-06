SyncGraph Plus MT4

Indicator that synchronizes the charts, that is, when the asset is replaced in one of the charts, all those with the synchronized indicator are changed, with the same timeframe (Same_Timeframe = true) or with different timeframes (Same_Timeframe = false). The graphics to be synchronized are identified by color (Label).

To synchronize indicators, the indicator must be inserted in all charts to be synchronized, using the same color (Label).

A box with the chosen color (Label) and identification A, for the same timeframe and D, for different timeframes, is inserted into the chart.

The indicator has options for multiple screen scrolling and shared mouse cross on screens as well.

Cross synchronization is activated when the cross is activated by pressing the mouse wheel (hold down and move the mouse to activate), also when pressing the "F" key on the keyboard.

Cross synchronization is deactivated when a left mouse click anywhere on the chart is made.



