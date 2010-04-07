Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Selected chart.

This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders.

+ User-friendly utility
+ Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically
+ Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop
+ Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values

+ The indicator works only on the selected window.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

Create by: Zero Fairness


EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
