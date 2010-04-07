Modify TP SL Pending Orders Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This script avoids modifying existing BUY and SELL ( TP & SL ) orders.

+ User-friendly utility

+ Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically

+ Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop

+ Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values

The indicator works only on the selected window. There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows. Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.




