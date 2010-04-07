Open Popup Notification
- Utilities
- Sakda Prempreenon
- Version: 1.0
Open Popup Notification
Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.
" Free "
Script to turn on pop-up notifications to view past trading alert messages including displaying account information.
- This script is compatible with MetaTrader 4
- The script is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
- There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.
Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.
Thank you very much for your reviews and comments
That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.
Create by: Zero Fairness