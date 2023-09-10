Export Order History
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sakda Prempreenon
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 22 Ekim 2023
Export Order History
Free ! Meta Trader 4 script
Export trades history into a CSV file ( Excel sheet )
The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder.
- Choose / Account history / Custom period from your MT4
- Select period
- Click OK to Export file directory
- Open MT4 data folder
- CSV file ( Excel sheet )
Order > Open time > Close time > Type > Symbol > Size > Entry price > Exit price > T/P > S/L > Profit > Swap > Commissions > Comments.
There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.
Create by: Zero Fairness
