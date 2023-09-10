Export Order History

Free ! Meta Trader 4 script

Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.

Export trades history into a CSV file ( Excel sheet )

The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder.

  1. Choose  /  Account history  /  Custom  period from your MT4 
  2. Select period
  3. Click OK to Export file directory 
  4. Open MT4 data folder
  5. CSV file ( Excel sheet )

Order  >  Open time  >  Close time  >  Type  >  Symbol  >  Size  >  Entry price  >  Exit price  >  T/P  >  S/L  >  Profit  >  Swap  >  Commissions  >  Comments.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

Thank you very much for your reviews and comments
That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

Create by: Zero Fairness

ebel
1221
ebel 2024.02.03 09:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Sakda Prempreenon
1206
Réponse du développeur Sakda Prempreenon 2024.02.04 05:12
"You make my day"
Répondre à l'avis