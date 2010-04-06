KT Knoxville Divergence MT5

Let's take the example of a Forex currency pair, say the EUR/USD. Suppose EUR/USD has been in an uptrend on the 4-hour chart, and the price has consistently risen over the past several days. Suddenly, you observe a Knoxville Divergence line appearing above the price on the chart. This is the first sign of potential Knoxville Divergence.

However, you also need to confirm some candlestick patterns and check two other indicators to confirm. You check the Momentum Indicator and notice that while the price has risen, the momentum has started falling. This divergence is your first confirmation.

Simultaneously, you observe the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and find that it has entered an overbought zone, often interpreted as a potential impending price reversal. With both these signs (falling momentum during a rising price and overbought RSI), the Knoxville Divergence is confirmed, suggesting that the upward trend might soon reverse.

Based on this, you could enter a sell trade on EUR/USD, expecting the price to fall. Counter-trend traders prefer these trading signals as we are betting against the trend here. You would typically set a stop-loss at a point above the recent high (to protect against the possibility that the trend continues upward) and a take-profit at a lower level where you expect the price to drop in the near future.

It's worth noting that this indicator works successfully for assets other than Forex currencies, including stocks, mutual funds, bonds, futures, and even cryptos.