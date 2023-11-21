GTX Scalper

4.54

GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies, it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers.

Signal 


Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy System:
    22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs.

  • Flexible Settings:
    You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters.

  • There are no dangerous strategies and martingale:

  • Capital Protection:
     All orders have dynamic and static Stop Loss.

  • Ready-to-Use:
    Works out-of-the-box with pre-configured settings suitable for most brokers.

  • There is a news filter and a trading time filter.

  • It is possible to test the news filter in the tester (to do this, contact me and I will send you the news file required for testing).

Why Choose Us?

  1. Proven Performance:
    The advisor has been successfully trading for over a year, delivering stable results.

  2. Advanced Optimization:
    Based on this advisor, we've developed an improved product, Cetus, which opens orders 50% more frequently while maintaining the same signal precision.

How It Works

  1. Analyzes overbought and oversold zones in the market.
  2. Generates entry signals based on pivot points.
  3. Manages orders using Trailing Stop or Take Profit.
  4. Limits losses with Stop Loss or an intelligent recovery function.

Setup Guide

The advisor comes with pre-configured settings optimized for most brokers. For users looking to tailor it to their specific conditions, the following parameters are available:

  • Levels for Take Profit and Stop Loss.
  • Depth of the recovery function.
  • Customization for each of the 17 strategies.
  • Limits for maximum drawdown.

    Requirements:

    • Trading pair: EURUSD
    • Working timeframe: 1H
    • Minimum deposit: $100
    • Leverage: preferably 1:100 or more
    • Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads. 
    • Recommended brokers: Roboforex, IsMarkets, Alpari

    Inputs:

    •  Trade settings

      Magic Number=375 - Unique number of the advisor's orders.
      Slippage=3 - Maximum slippage filter when opening an order.
      MaxSpread=0 - Maximum spread filter, use if necessary.
      Comment="GTX" - Comments on the EA's orders.
      Lot Type=AutoLot - Selection of lot type, automatic or fixed.
      Lot size/percent Lot=0.25 - Auto lot size, recommended maximum value is 0.2 for a leverage of 1:500, 0.15 for a leverage of 1:300, 0.07 for a leverage of 1:100 and no more than 0.02 for a leverage of 1:30.
      Take Profit=0 - Take profit is not used by default, but you can use it if necessary.
      TrailingStop=20 - The size of the trailing stop, increasing the parameter is undesirable, sometimes it is even desirable to reduce it to 19 if an ECN account is not used.
      Stop Loss=0 - Not used by default, since the loss is controlled by the maximum drawdown. But if necessary it can be used. It is recommended to bet at least 700 points.
      Max DD,%=40 - Parameter for limiting the maximum drawdown.
      Trading Time="00:00-23:59" - Set the desired trading time.
      Trade on Friday=true - If necessary, you can limit the work of the adviser on Friday.

        • News filter settings

        Use News filter=false - Enable and disable the news filter.
        Medium Impact News=true - Enable or disable the average news filter. When using a filter, it is advisable to activate this option, since the influence of average news is greater than that of important ones.
        High Impact News=true - Enable or disable the important news filter.
        Pause before News, minutes=35 - A pause before News . Since the advisor opens orders when a new candle opens, a pause of 35 minutes is sufficient.
        Pause after News, minutes=35 - A break in opening orders after news.
        Draw lines on the chart=true - Enabling or disabling the display of news on the chart.
        Close orders before news=false - Activation of the function of closing orders before news. Using this parameter is not recommended because it does not give good results during testing.

          • Visual settings

          ColorScheme=true;
          ShowPanel=true;
          Panel size=12;
          Text size=11;
          Reviews 53
          Segio Bugay
          191
          Segio Bugay 2025.05.30 22:01 
           

          It is a powerful tool for anyone serious about algorithmic trading, and I'm impressed with the new Cetus 3.4! It is easy to use, and the backtesting features are a big plus- it lets me adjust all strategies to my broker before going live. Highly recommend.

          Sergey Porphiryev
          1971
          Sergey Porphiryev 2025.01.27 21:08 
           

          a year of stability...

          chonmql
          103
          chonmql 2024.12.12 16:18 
           

          I had use GTX with manual setting about 1 year, Vladmir adjust better and better than before also real trade is nearly backtest which I like, this is one of my main EA which I used.

          Ominus lu
          60
          Ominus lu 2025.04.22 06:49 
           

          This EA is a best EA i use right now i open it along with 4 EA but only this EA stable and make a profitable in real Account with in 2 months i use it recommend price is good to purchase too

          Joe Markey
          685
          Joe Markey 2025.03.09 20:16 
           

          Massive risk for a tiny reward, it uses averaging trades which are more than double the initial lot size, so worse than martingale, and lot size is already high.

          Vladimir Mametov
          70039
          Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2025.03.13 20:35
          To limit losses, you need to use the maximum drawdown parameter. I updated the advisor and now it doesn't have averaging orders and increased lot.
          Gundolfer
          503
          Gundolfer 2024.12.05 18:32 
           

          Sehr guter ea kann ich empfehlen

          EugenSchell
          49
          EugenSchell 2024.12.01 23:49 
           

          Ein sehr guter EA!! Ich bin begeistert!!

          Affiq A Ghani
          558
          Affiq A Ghani 2024.11.09 12:39 
           

          I like Vladimir's works. It is very genuine. The backtest is the same as real trades. I sincerely recommend his works. This EA is AWESOME!

          HaAP_1
          174
          HaAP_1 2024.10.05 13:33 
           

          Ich bin begeistert. Hab deine EA seit Dez 2023 als real account und kontinierliche Gewinne erzielt. Deine Ausstiegsszenarien sind excellent. Danke

          Neil Barrett
          64
          Neil Barrett 2024.07.31 14:24 
           

          Respect to Vladimir. Great EA running in EURUSD and low risk. Patience is required but profitable. Vladimir is also very responsive to any questions.

          Ronald Hoard
          499
          Ronald Hoard 2024.07.14 20:07 
           

          I have just changed my earlier review of this EA based on the author's answers to all my questions. After back testing the max drawdown setting, I am convinced that the EA does protect the account equity from exceeding prop firm max daily drawdowns. This is probably one of the safest and most profitable EAs on the market.

          Vladimir Mametov
          70039
          Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2024.07.14 20:28
          The advisor can open 1 or 2 averaging orders, which can be configured in the input parameters, and this function can also be disabled. To limit losses, the maximum drawdown parameter is used.
          Expert Advisors that work using TP and SL work well only in the tester.
          Ventodelsud3
          109
          Ventodelsud3 2024.07.04 12:34 
           

          I NEED TO SEE MY REVIEW. THE EA WITH AN ALL IN ALL LOW DD% OFFERS AN ACCEPTABLE PROFIT NET OF COMMISSIONS. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE DEVELOPER WHO IS ALWAYS PROFESSIONAL AND AVAILABLE. THE PRICE SEEMS RIGHT TO ME.

          Antonio Siqueira,
          35
          Antonio Siqueira, 2024.07.03 22:05 
           

          Hi Vladimir. I purchased the GTX Scalper advisor, but I'm having trouble adapting to it. I really liked the advisors Tubo TS and Halcyon. As the price of these is half that of the GTX Scalper, is it possible to exchange it for the Turbo TS and Halcyon? Thanks

          Sergey Andronov
          465
          Sergey Andronov 2024.06.24 18:45 
           

          Sincere words of respect and admiration to Vladimir! His System is one of the rare instances that really works with a good profit and has shown stability in tests over the last 4 years. I recommend that you still look for optimal risk indicators that are right for you

          Markus Kohlroser
          135
          Markus Kohlroser 2024.04.26 18:29 
           

          Great scalping system, thank you Mr. Mametov. For those thinking about purchasing this EA, it is a solid and profitable one, I personally ran a lot of backtests and have it running in my real account. But be aware of the risks, choose wisely the risk percentage. I know it runs better on EURUSD, but I keep it running AUDUSD a NZDUSD, with good results.

          Too Chee Ng
          799
          Too Chee Ng 2024.04.23 23:08 
           

          Tested for two months; and I have consistent profitable results. Thank you very much. I think there is posibility that this EA might work on other currency pairs or instrument too.

          Edoardo Amato
          70
          Edoardo Amato 2024.04.19 20:55 
           

          Dopo un mese di utilizzo posso dire che l'EA lavora bene. Ci sono stati due momenti di Drawdown importante. Consiglio di usare un volume fisso e con un rischio basso e di provare il prodotto nel tester al fine di escludere alcune strategie per limitare il rischio. Vediamo come prosegue.

          Vladimir Mametov
          70039
          Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2024.06.25 23:39
          In the latest version, I redesigned the system for opening additional orders and now they are opened more accurately. Also, to reduce drawdowns, you can set the first multiplier to 2 instead of 2.5 and the second multiplier to 1.5 instead of 2.5.
          Yuta Komura
          45
          Yuta Komura 2024.04.02 12:14 
           

          I purchased it on March 5, 2024. I suffered significant losses due to a drawdown on March 21, 2024. It seems to have been improved in version 2.0. In the backtest, the drawdown on that day appears to have been reduced. Personally, I will stop using it.

          Lorenzo Albanese
          680
          Lorenzo Albanese 2024.03.26 09:19 
           

          Very good EA, one of the few profitable scalpers. I’m running it with a low risk profile, only 0.02 auto risk with a 5% drawdown limit, and that can withstand very big drawdowns. People telling they loose money, simply don’t understand how trading works, you can’t be profitable all the times, especially if you use crazy high risk. It’s great that Vladimir made the strategies available like with Golden System, but still it would be awesome to backtest before 2020, because personally I’m looking for a stable long term plan.

          bvan004
          62
          bvan004 2024.03.22 18:20 
           

          /

          123
          Reply to review