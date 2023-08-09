Quantum Emperor MT4

ご紹介  Quantum Empire EA は、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください

検証済み信号: こちらをクリック

MT5バージョン： ここをクリック


量子EAチャネル:   ここをクリック

10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル



量子皇帝EA   EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています。つまり、EAが取引を実行するたびに、自動的に5つの小さなポジションに分割されます。

量子皇帝EA   Quantum Emperor EAは、負けトレードへの優れた対応方法によって、他のEAとは一線を画しています。損失を抑えるためにストップロス注文のみに頼る従来の手法とは異なり、Quantum Emperor EAは、負けポジションを効果的に管理するための高度な手法を採用しています。5つのトレードで負けが続いた場合、Quantum Emperor EAはすぐにポジションをクローズするのではなく、次のポジションを5つの小さなポジションに分割します。そして、勝ちトレードの利益を戦略的に活用し、負けポジションを一つずつ段階的にクローズし、最終的にすべてのポジションを破棄します。

この独自の戦略により、Quantum Emperor EAはリスク管理を最適化し、損失を最小限に抑え、損失取引を利益取引に転換することが可能です。複数の小さなポジションと利益再分配の力を活用することで、厳しい市場環境においても高い適応力と回復力を発揮します。


推奨事項:

  • 通貨ペア: GBPUSD
  • 期間: H1
  • 最低入金額: $1000
  • アカウントタイプ: スプレッドが非常に低い ECN、Raw、または Razor。
  • ブローカー：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw、Razorが最低スプレッドを保証
  • 重要：  最良の結果を得るには、LOW SPREAD アカウントを使用することが非常に重要です。
  • レバレッジ - 少なくとも 1:100、1:500 を推奨
    - 低中、低、非常に低リスクレベルでは少なくとも1:30
  • 口座タイプ: ヘッジ
仕様:

  • ポンドドルを取引する
  • すべての取引は 250 ピップス SL で保護されます
  • H1 チャートを使用したトレーリングストップを組み込んだ出口戦略
  • 注文は 6 つの小さな注文に分割され、負けた注文は勝った注文によって利用された利益を使用して閉じることができます。
  • オートロット機能搭載
  • インストールは非常に簡単で、設定を変更する必要はありません。デフォルト設定は、 GMT+2 と DST サーバー時間を使用するほとんどのブローカーに最適です。ブローカーのサーバー時間が異なる場合は、時間設定を少し調整する必要があります
  • EA が 24 時間年中無休で動作するように VPS を使用する (強く推奨)
  • コメントセクションでバックテスト結果を確認できます。
レビュー 202
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

作者のその他のプロダクト
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
インディケータ
の紹介     Quantum平均足PRO チャート 市場のトレンドに対する明確な洞察を提供するように設計された平均足キャンドルは、ノイズを除去し、誤ったシグナルを排除する能力で知られています。混乱を招く価格変動に別れを告げ、よりスムーズで信頼性の高いチャート表現を導入しましょう。 Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO を真にユニークなものにしているのは、従来のローソク足データを読みやすい色のバーに変換する革新的なフォーミュラです。赤と緑のバーはそれぞれ弱気トレンドと強気トレンドをエレガントに強調し、潜在的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを驚くほど正確に見つけることができます。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック この注目すべき指標には、いくつかの重要な利点があります。 明確性の向上: 価格変動を平滑化することで、平均足バーは市場トレンドをより明確に表現し、有利な取引機会を特定しやすくします。 ノイズの削減: 誤ったシグナルを引き起こすことが多い不安定な価格変動に別れを告げます。 Quantum H
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
インディケータ
Quantum平均足PRO のご紹介 市場のトレンドに対する明確な洞察を提供するように設計された平均足キャンドルは、ノイズを除去し、誤ったシグナルを排除する能力で知られています。混乱を招く価格変動に別れを告げ、よりスムーズで信頼性の高いチャート表現を導入しましょう。 Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO を真にユニークなものにしているのは、従来のローソク足データを読みやすい色のバーに変換する革新的なフォーミュラです。赤と緑のバーはそれぞれ弱気トレンドと強気トレンドをエレガントに強調し、潜在的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを驚くほど正確に見つけることができます。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック この注目すべき指標には、いくつかの重要な利点があります。 明確性の向上: 価格変動を平滑化することで、平均足バーは市場トレンドをより明確に表現し、有利な取引機会を特定しやすくします。 ノイズの削減: 誤ったシグナルを引き起こすことが多い不安定な価格変動に別れを告げます。 Quantum Heiken As
Quantum Price Magnifier
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
ユーティリティ
Quantum Price Magnifier – 価格を明確に確認し、自信を持って取引 Quantum Price Magnifier は、 現在の市場価格をより大きく、より鮮明に、完全にカスタマイズ可能な形式で MetaTrader チャートに直接表示することで、チャートの視認性を高めるように設計された強力なユーティリティ ツールです。 急速に変化する価格に細心の注意を払う必要があるスキャルパーであっても、重要なゾーンを監視するスイングトレーダーであっても、Quantum Price Magnifier を使用すると、ライブ価格を常に最前面に表示できます。 主な機能: 太字価格表示 拡大フォントを使用して現在の資産価格の可視性を高め、リアルタイムでの監視と対応を容易にします。 完全にカスタマイズ可能なインターフェース あなたのスタイルに合わせて外観と雰囲気をカスタマイズします: 位置 – チャート上の価格の表示位置を選択します（左上、右下、右上、左下） フォントとサイズ – 利用可能なフォントから選択し、好みのフォントサイズを設定します 色 – テーマに合わせた
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
bemine2024
22
bemine2024 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.25 13:54
Thank you for your review! I’m genuinely glad to hear you’re seeing steady growth. I built Quantum Emperor with a focus on consistency, stability and long-term performance, not just chasing crazy numbers for a short period of time. So when someone tells me they’re getting stable growth, that’s exactly the kind of feedback that tells me the approach is working in real conditions on a real account, not just in theory. If you ever have any questions, feel free to reach out to me. I’m always happy to take a look and point you in the right direction so you keep building on what you’ve achieved so far. I highly appreciate you taking the time to write this and for trusting my work.
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 13:01
Thank you sincerely for taking the time to share such a thoughtful review, Георгий! It’s incredibly rewarding to hear that Quantum Emperor has met and even exceeded your expectations after your first month of trading. The way you described the EA’s logic and trade management is spot on. I designed it to balance precision and adaptability, so traders can manage exposure dynamically rather than relying solely on static protection methods. It’s great to see that this approach aligns with your trading style and that you’re using the system exactly as intended. I also appreciate your recognition of the transparency and ongoing support. I believe that’s just as important as the EA’s performance itself. Your feedback helps me fine-tune every update and keep improving the tools for traders who value consistency and discipline over short-term reactions. It’s a pleasure to have traders like you in the community who take the time to understand and apply the system thoughtfully. Wishing you continued success, steady growth, and many more profitable months ahead.
176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 12:58
Thank you very much for your review! It’s great to know that Quantum Emperor has been performing well for you. Consistency is something I focus on heavily when designing my EAs, so hearing that it’s translating into steady results on a real account means a lot. I always encourage traders to treat setup and risk management as part of the strategy itself — not just a formality. Testing different parameters on a demo account and finding a risk level that fits your personal comfort is exactly how to build long-term success in automated trading. It’s clear you’ve approached this the right way. I truly value your trust and support. Seeing traders succeed with my EAs is what keeps me passionate about developing and refining them further. I’m wishing you continued success, steady profits, and even greater results ahead!
78226885
35
78226885 2025.08.27 14:41 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:27
Thank you so much for taking the time to write such a detailed and honest review! I really appreciate your transparency and the way you’ve shared your journey with Quantum Emperor. I’m glad to hear, that QE delivered consistent profits and helped grow your account steadily. As you rightly mentioned, trading always carries high risk, and losses are simply part of the process. What sets Quantum Emperor apart is its smart unique strategy, designed to protect your account while still maximizing long-term growth. The EA is built to handle any market condition, recover from drawdowns, and help traders achieve steady, sustainable profits over time. Regular withdrawals are also a key part of maintaining consistent growth and safeguarding your hard-earned gains. I’m truly grateful for your recognition of my support. Being responsive, honest, and providing solutions—like the additional EA license—reflects my commitment to helping traders navigate challenges and get the most out of the EA. Thank you again for your trust. It’s incredibly motivating to know that Quantum Emperor is making a real difference for traders like you.
Johnny Global
3579
Johnny Global 2025.08.22 13:06 
 

Absolute garbage. An expensive way to break even over a year.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.22 15:05
I am really sorry you feel this way but it's not true at all. Trading is hard and carries risks, it's true. But on the long term, Quantum Emperor is very profitable. My signals show it.
4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:16
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been so accurate and reliable for you, and that it’s helped you manage your own positions to increase overall profits. It’s great to know, that the EA recovers well during drawdowns—the steady, disciplined approach was exactly what I intended when developing QE. I’m also grateful for your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions respectfully and promptly is something I take very seriously, and I’m glad it has helped you feel confident using the EA.
Kali
329
Kali 2025.08.04 12:00 
 

I've been using Quantum Emperor since April and it has greatly exceeded my expectations. It has been incredibly reliable and consistent, and as long as you have faith in the system, it will perform very well over time. This was my first Quantum EA by Bogdan and all of his products are simply the best. If you're looking for an EA with a great deal of consistency, I would highly recommend using this one!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:12
Thank you so much for your review! It's fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has exceeded your expectations and provided consistent, reliable results. It’s great to know that having faith in the system has helped you see steady performance over time. It’s also wonderful to hear that your first Quantum EA experience has been such a positive one.
Olawale Adedipe
27
Olawale Adedipe 2025.07.21 17:05 
 

I decided to wait until I use this EA for few months, I have used it for 4 months now from March till date, it has proofing to be a reliable and consistent great trader. The winning trend is wonderful, it only lost a couple of trades in late March to April during bleeding but recovered and continue with the trend. The starting time was slow and the profit is not with any aggression but quite steady, and Bodgan customer support and his response time is top notch I will recommend this EA to whoever want to make conservative but consistent growth.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:08
Thank you so much for your detailed review! I really appreciate, that you took the time to share your experience after using Quantum Emperor for several months. It’s fantastic to hear that the EA has proven to be reliable, consistent, and profitable over time. I’m glad that the steady, conservative approach resonates with you—the goal of QE has always been to provide consistent growth rather than aggressive, risky gains.
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.07.15 18:57 
 

This is my third EA from Quantum elite line. As always there is a reason why quantum is always on the top.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:06
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! It’s amazing to hear, that this is your third EA from the Quantum EAs. Knowing that my products continue to meet your expectations and keep Quantum EAs at the top truly means a lot. Feedback like yours motivates me to keep refining and improving each EA, ensuring they deliver consistent results and reliability. Thank you again for your trust and support!
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
626
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.06.20 21:05 
 

I’ve had a positive experience with the Emperor bot. It’s a reliable system that works steadily and with discipline. Of course, you shouldn’t expect quick or explosive profits, but that’s not the point of this bot. It’s designed to trade safely and consistently over time, and in my case, it has done exactly that. I appreciate the conservative approach—it may be slower, but it definitely builds more confidence in the long run.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:04
Thank you so much for your review, Alan! I really appreciate how well you’ve captured the approach behind Quantum Emperor. You’re absolutely right. Quantum Emperor is designed for steady, long- term growth of the account, rather than quick, explosive gains. It’s great to hear that the conservative strategy has helped you build confidence and delivered consistent results for you over time. I’m also glad that the system’s reliability and long-term focus resonated with you. Feedback like yours is incredibly motivating, as it reinforces the principles I prioritized while developing QE.
Osama Yousef
179
Osama Yousef 2025.06.08 23:27 
 

I have used the Quantum Emperor for two weeks. It has made me profits consistently. I used the medium risk level, and I switched to extreme risk level. Thank you Mr. Bogdan, you have been helpful.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:01
Thank you so much for your feedback, Osama! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been generating consistent profits for you over the past two weeks. I’m glad to see you are testing Quantum Emperor with different risk levels to find what suits your trading style best—it’s all part of making the EA work optimally for you. I also really appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to assist quickly and effectively is something I take seriously, and it’s wonderful to know it helped you feel confident using the EA.
Francescaevangelisti
40
Francescaevangelisti 2025.06.01 12:20 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:59
Thank you for your review! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been easy to install and use, and that it’s performing well for you. Your satisfaction and trust mean a lot to me, and feedback like yours motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and providing the best possible experience for all users.
Ilpkyx Derek
26
Ilpkyx Derek 2025.06.01 08:44 
 

I started using Quantum Emperor since late Apr 2025 and it has been great and generating consistent returns till date. Bogdan has been very responsive and helpful. I find the strategy by QE to be very reliable and have confident in QE making good overall profits in the long run. Thanks Bogdan.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:58
Thank you so much for your feedback! It’s wonderful to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been delivering consistent returns since you started using it. Knowing that you find the strategy reliable and feel confident in its long-term profitability is incredibly rewarding—it’s exactly the result I hoped to provide when developing QE.
Anna Ivanska
36
Anna Ivanska 2025.05.31 10:32 
 

I have been using Quantum Emperor for a year on demo account and now on real account. I think it is one of the best EAs I have used so far. Bogdan is always support and answers all my questions. Highly recommend.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:56
Thank you so much for your review, Anna! I’m thrilled to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working so well for you over the past year. Hearing that you consider it one of the best EAs you’ve used is incredibly rewarding—it really makes all the time and effort put into developing QE worthwhile. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions, guide you through setups, and make sure you feel confident using the EA is very important to me. Your recommendation and trust mean a lot.
Simone Gelpi
33
Simone Gelpi 2025.05.16 13:15 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:53
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Simone! I’m truly glad to know, that you consider Quantum Emperor one of the best EAs you’ve used and that its performance has impressed you. Knowing that it’s delivering consistent results and earning your recommendation truly means a lot—it’s exactly why I put so much care and effort into developing this EA.
Luca Franchini
23
Luca Franchini 2025.05.16 10:27 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:51
Thank you so much for your review, Luca! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has given you confidence in your trading and that you can see the effort that went into developing it. It means a lot to know, that my support has been helpful and responsive whenever you had questions—that’s exactly what I aim for. It’s wonderful to hear that you consider Quantum Emperor a great product, and your trust and encouragement motivate me to keep improving it and supporting traders like you.
Hendri168
130
Hendri168 2025.04.14 11:48 
 

Great and Smart EA . Bogdan is very helpful and fast in response to guide you. Strongly recommend !

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:49
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that you’re enjoying Quantum Emperor and that it’s been a helpful tool for your trading. I really appreciate you kind words about the support. I always aim to respond quickly and guide users, so they can get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving and providing the best experience possible.
Claudio Perrone
399
Claudio Perrone 2025.04.12 15:05 
 

QE ist auf der Community-Website MQL5 ersichtlich mit sehr guten Bewertungen und die Live-Signale beweisen es, wie der Quantum Emporer EA konstant und langfristig profitabel arbeitet. Nicht zu vergessen, dass QE-Team, der Kundendienst stehen für die Unterstützung immer zur Verfügung. Aus diesem Grund habe ich mich entschieden, den QE zu kaufen, und bis heute bin ich zufrieden! Wünsche euch allen viel Erfolg mit dem QE. Claudio

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:47
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Claudio! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has lived up to your expectations and that the live signals and MQL5 community feedback gave you confidence in your choice. Knowing that QE is performing consistently and profitably for you truly makes all the effort worthwhile. I’m also very grateful that you highlighted the support. Being available to help, guide, and make the setup process smooth is something I’m very passionate about, and it’s great to hear it made a difference for you.
Poln ITX
33
Poln ITX 2025.04.08 03:48 
 

That the best EA I ever used Real Profit and with Money management you can change your life

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:44
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has made such a positive impact for you and that you’re seeing real profits. Hearing, that it has the potential to “change your life” is exactly why I put so much care and efforts into developing and refining this EA. I highly appreciate your trust and support!
Jimlim28
21
Jimlim28 2025.04.07 03:21 
 

Over a month running Quantum Emperor, the EA works perfectly and entry the market really accurate, so far very profitable. Fast response from Author, easy to setup, for some of brokers, you only need to download the set files and load it. The only thing you need to set is risk level. Highly recommend this EA. Thanks Bogdan and keep up the good work.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48384
開発者からの返信 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:43
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working perfectly for you over the past month and that the entries are accurate and profitable. It’s great to know that the setup process has been smooth. You’re exactly right, adjusting the risk level is the key step! I really appreciate your kind words about my support—it’s always my goal to respond quickly and help users get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and delivering the best experience possible.
