Quantum Emperor MT4
- エキスパート
- Bogdan Ion Puscasu
- バージョン: 7.5
- アップデート済み: 7 10月 2025
ご紹介 Quantum Empire EA は、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
量子皇帝EA EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています。つまり、EAが取引を実行するたびに、自動的に5つの小さなポジションに分割されます。
量子皇帝EA Quantum Emperor EAは、負けトレードへの優れた対応方法によって、他のEAとは一線を画しています。損失を抑えるためにストップロス注文のみに頼る従来の手法とは異なり、Quantum Emperor EAは、負けポジションを効果的に管理するための高度な手法を採用しています。5つのトレードで負けが続いた場合、Quantum Emperor EAはすぐにポジションをクローズするのではなく、次のポジションを5つの小さなポジションに分割します。そして、勝ちトレードの利益を戦略的に活用し、負けポジションを一つずつ段階的にクローズし、最終的にすべてのポジションを破棄します。
この独自の戦略により、Quantum Emperor EAはリスク管理を最適化し、損失を最小限に抑え、損失取引を利益取引に転換することが可能です。複数の小さなポジションと利益再分配の力を活用することで、厳しい市場環境においても高い適応力と回復力を発揮します。
推奨事項:
- 通貨ペア: GBPUSD
- 期間: H1
- 最低入金額: $1000
- アカウントタイプ: スプレッドが非常に低い ECN、Raw、または Razor。
- ブローカー：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw、Razorが最低スプレッドを保証
- 重要： 最良の結果を得るには、LOW SPREAD アカウントを使用することが非常に重要です。
- レバレッジ - 少なくとも 1:100、1:500 を推奨
- 低中、低、非常に低リスクレベルでは少なくとも1:30
- 口座タイプ: ヘッジ
- ポンドドルを取引する
- すべての取引は 250 ピップス SL で保護されます
- H1 チャートを使用したトレーリングストップを組み込んだ出口戦略
- 注文は 6 つの小さな注文に分割され、負けた注文は勝った注文によって利用された利益を使用して閉じることができます。
- オートロット機能搭載
- インストールは非常に簡単で、設定を変更する必要はありません。デフォルト設定は、 GMT+2 と DST サーバー時間を使用するほとんどのブローカーに最適です。ブローカーのサーバー時間が異なる場合は、時間設定を少し調整する必要があります
- EA が 24 時間年中無休で動作するように VPS を使用する (強く推奨)
- コメントセクションでバックテスト結果を確認できます。
I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.