Quantum Emperor MT4

介绍  QuantumEmperor EA是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情


已验证信号： 点击此处

MT5版本： 点击这里

量子 EA 通道：   点击这里

每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元



量子皇帝EA  采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。

量子皇帝EA  量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与传统止损单限制损失的方法不同，量子帝王EA采用先进的技术有效管理亏损仓位。当出现五笔亏损交易时，量子帝王EA不会立即平仓，而是将下一个仓位拆分成五个较小的仓位。然后，它会策略性地利用盈利交易的利润，逐步平仓亏损仓位，直至所有亏损仓位均成功平仓。

这种独特的策略使量子皇帝EA能够优化风险管理，最大程度地减少损失，并有可能将亏损交易转化为盈利交易。通过利用多个较小仓位和利润再分配的力量，它在充满挑战的市场环境中展现出更高的适应性和韧性。

建议：

  • 货币对： GBPUSD
  • 时间范围：H1
  • 最低存款额：1000 美元
  • 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差非常低。
  • 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone 和 Raw 以及 Razor 的点差最低
  • 重要的：  为了获得最佳结果，使用低点差账户非常重要！
  • 杠杆 - 至少 1：100，建议 1：500
    - 低-中、低和极低风险等级至少为 1:30
  • 账户类型：对冲
规格：

  • 交易英镑兑美元
  • 每笔交易均受到 250 点止损的保护
  • 退出策略包含使用 H1 图表的追踪止损
  • 订单被分成 6 个较小的订单，失败的订单可以使用获胜订单所获得的利润来关闭。
  • 内置自动抽签功能
  • 安装非常简单，不需要对设置进行任何更改，默认设置非常适合大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪商。如果您的经纪商有不同的服务器时间，则需要进行小的时间设置调整
  • 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 工作（强烈推荐）
  • 回测结果可以在评论区查看！
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
指标
介绍     Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO 图表 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛旨在提供对市场趋势的清晰洞察，以其过滤噪音和消除虚假信号的能力而闻名。告别令人困惑的价格波动，迎接更流畅、更可靠的图表表示。 Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO 的真正独特之处在于其创新公式，它将传统烛台数据转换为易于阅读的彩色条。红色和绿色条分别优雅地突出了看跌和看涨趋势，让您能够以非凡的精度发现潜在的进入和退出点。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 这一卓越的指标具有以下几个关键优势： 增强清晰度：通过平滑价格波动，Heiken Ashi 金条可以更清晰地反映市场趋势，使您更容易识别有利的交易机会。 减少噪音：告别经常导致错误信号的不稳定价格变动。 Quantum Heiken Ashi 指标可过滤噪音，使您能够做出更明智的交易决策 无缝集成：Heiken Ashi 指标专为 MetaTrader 开发，可无缝集成到您的交易平台中。它用户友好、高度可定制，并且与您的其他交易指标和过滤器兼容 无论您是寻求新优势的经验丰富的交易
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
指标
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO 简介 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛旨在提供对市场趋势的清晰洞察，以其过滤噪音和消除虚假信号的能力而闻名。告别令人困惑的价格波动，迎接更流畅、更可靠的图表表示。 Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO 的真正独特之处在于其创新公式，它将传统烛台数据转换为易于阅读的彩色条。红色和绿色条分别优雅地突出了看跌和看涨趋势，让您能够以非凡的精度发现潜在的进入和退出点。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 这一卓越的指标具有以下几个关键优势： 增强清晰度：通过平滑价格波动，Heiken Ashi 金条可以更清晰地反映市场趋势，使您更容易识别有利的交易机会。 减少噪音：告别经常导致错误信号的不稳定价格变动。 Quantum Heiken Ashi 指标可过滤噪音，使您能够做出更明智的交易决策 无缝集成：Heiken Ashi 指标专为 MetaTrader 开发，可无缝集成到您的交易平台中。它用户友好、高度可定制，并且与您的其他交易指标和过滤器兼容 无论您是寻求新优势的经验丰富的交易者，还是寻求可
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围:  所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑, EURAUD, XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最多
Quantum Price Magnifier
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
实用工具
量子价格放大镜 – 清晰查看价格，自信交易 Quantum Price Magnifier 是一款功能强大的实用工具，旨在通过以更大、更清晰、完全可定制的格式直接在 MetaTrader 图表上显示当前市场价格来增强图表可见性。 无论您是需要密切关注快速变化价格的黄牛，还是监控关键区域的波段交易者，量子价格放大器都可以帮助您始终将实时价格放在首位。 主要特点： 醒目的价格显示 使用放大字体来增强当前资产价格的可见性，从而更容易实时监控和反应。 完全可定制的界面 根据您的风格定制外观和感觉： 位置——选择价格在图表上出现的位置（左上、右下、右上、左下） 字体和大小——从可用字体中选择并设置您喜欢的字体大小 颜色——用鲜艳或柔和的色调来搭配您的主题或突出价格 轻量且非侵入式 设计为超轻资源——它与您的指标和 EA 一起顺利运行，不会使您的工作空间变得混乱。 非常适合多屏交易者 非常适合使用多个显示器或同时管理多个图表的交易者——始终关注价格。 它适合谁？ 剥头皮者和日内交易者需要持续关注价格 有视觉障碍的交易员或在较小屏幕上工作的交易员 任何想要获得更
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
bemine2024
22
bemine2024 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.25 13:54
Thank you for your review! I’m genuinely glad to hear you’re seeing steady growth. I built Quantum Emperor with a focus on consistency, stability and long-term performance, not just chasing crazy numbers for a short period of time. So when someone tells me they’re getting stable growth, that’s exactly the kind of feedback that tells me the approach is working in real conditions on a real account, not just in theory. If you ever have any questions, feel free to reach out to me. I’m always happy to take a look and point you in the right direction so you keep building on what you’ve achieved so far. I highly appreciate you taking the time to write this and for trusting my work.
Георгий Тимонин
49
Георгий Тимонин 2025.10.21 11:39 
 

I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 13:01
Thank you sincerely for taking the time to share such a thoughtful review, Георгий! It’s incredibly rewarding to hear that Quantum Emperor has met and even exceeded your expectations after your first month of trading. The way you described the EA’s logic and trade management is spot on. I designed it to balance precision and adaptability, so traders can manage exposure dynamically rather than relying solely on static protection methods. It’s great to see that this approach aligns with your trading style and that you’re using the system exactly as intended. I also appreciate your recognition of the transparency and ongoing support. I believe that’s just as important as the EA’s performance itself. Your feedback helps me fine-tune every update and keep improving the tools for traders who value consistency and discipline over short-term reactions. It’s a pleasure to have traders like you in the community who take the time to understand and apply the system thoughtfully. Wishing you continued success, steady growth, and many more profitable months ahead.
176075132
35
176075132 2025.09.25 00:47 
 

I've using Quantum emperor for about a mounth on my real account.Tbh I highly recommend this EA for one who wants a steady and consistent profit!It is easy to setup and Bogdan will help and guide you.However,be careful to choose the risk level and BT in demo account is needed.I decided to purchasing other EA from him!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.21 12:58
Thank you very much for your review! It’s great to know that Quantum Emperor has been performing well for you. Consistency is something I focus on heavily when designing my EAs, so hearing that it’s translating into steady results on a real account means a lot. I always encourage traders to treat setup and risk management as part of the strategy itself — not just a formality. Testing different parameters on a demo account and finding a risk level that fits your personal comfort is exactly how to build long-term success in automated trading. It’s clear you’ve approached this the right way. I truly value your trust and support. Seeing traders succeed with my EAs is what keeps me passionate about developing and refining them further. I’m wishing you continued success, steady profits, and even greater results ahead!
78226885
35
78226885 2025.08.27 14:41 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:27
Thank you so much for taking the time to write such a detailed and honest review! I really appreciate your transparency and the way you’ve shared your journey with Quantum Emperor. I’m glad to hear, that QE delivered consistent profits and helped grow your account steadily. As you rightly mentioned, trading always carries high risk, and losses are simply part of the process. What sets Quantum Emperor apart is its smart unique strategy, designed to protect your account while still maximizing long-term growth. The EA is built to handle any market condition, recover from drawdowns, and help traders achieve steady, sustainable profits over time. Regular withdrawals are also a key part of maintaining consistent growth and safeguarding your hard-earned gains. I’m truly grateful for your recognition of my support. Being responsive, honest, and providing solutions—like the additional EA license—reflects my commitment to helping traders navigate challenges and get the most out of the EA. Thank you again for your trust. It’s incredibly motivating to know that Quantum Emperor is making a real difference for traders like you.
Johnny Global
3579
Johnny Global 2025.08.22 13:06 
 

Absolute garbage. An expensive way to break even over a year.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.22 15:05
I am really sorry you feel this way but it's not true at all. Trading is hard and carries risks, it's true. But on the long term, Quantum Emperor is very profitable. My signals show it.
4987536
199
4987536 2025.08.21 15:48 
 

I purchased Quantum Emperor last year and have let it run on demo for a while before going live. I have been trying to figure out how I can use it to manage my own positions to make additional profits. I must say that it is highly accurate and does a great job at managing its positions as well as recovering the rare times that losses do occur. You can use this bot to open your own positions when there is slight drawdown, knowing that the market will return in profits to increase your overall profits. Aside from that, Bogdan has answered every question that I have asked very respectfully. His customer service is top notch. Thanks for the great product!!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:16
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been so accurate and reliable for you, and that it’s helped you manage your own positions to increase overall profits. It’s great to know, that the EA recovers well during drawdowns—the steady, disciplined approach was exactly what I intended when developing QE. I’m also grateful for your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions respectfully and promptly is something I take very seriously, and I’m glad it has helped you feel confident using the EA.
Kali
319
Kali 2025.08.04 12:00 
 

I've been using Quantum Emperor since April and it has greatly exceeded my expectations. It has been incredibly reliable and consistent, and as long as you have faith in the system, it will perform very well over time. This was my first Quantum EA by Bogdan and all of his products are simply the best. If you're looking for an EA with a great deal of consistency, I would highly recommend using this one!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:12
Thank you so much for your review! It's fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has exceeded your expectations and provided consistent, reliable results. It’s great to know that having faith in the system has helped you see steady performance over time. It’s also wonderful to hear that your first Quantum EA experience has been such a positive one.
Olawale Adedipe
27
Olawale Adedipe 2025.07.21 17:05 
 

I decided to wait until I use this EA for few months, I have used it for 4 months now from March till date, it has proofing to be a reliable and consistent great trader. The winning trend is wonderful, it only lost a couple of trades in late March to April during bleeding but recovered and continue with the trend. The starting time was slow and the profit is not with any aggression but quite steady, and Bodgan customer support and his response time is top notch I will recommend this EA to whoever want to make conservative but consistent growth.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:08
Thank you so much for your detailed review! I really appreciate, that you took the time to share your experience after using Quantum Emperor for several months. It’s fantastic to hear that the EA has proven to be reliable, consistent, and profitable over time. I’m glad that the steady, conservative approach resonates with you—the goal of QE has always been to provide consistent growth rather than aggressive, risky gains.
Fares3D
331
Fares3D 2025.07.15 18:57 
 

This is my third EA from Quantum elite line. As always there is a reason why quantum is always on the top.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:06
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience! It’s amazing to hear, that this is your third EA from the Quantum EAs. Knowing that my products continue to meet your expectations and keep Quantum EAs at the top truly means a lot. Feedback like yours motivates me to keep refining and improving each EA, ensuring they deliver consistent results and reliability. Thank you again for your trust and support!
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
626
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.06.20 21:05 
 

I’ve had a positive experience with the Emperor bot. It’s a reliable system that works steadily and with discipline. Of course, you shouldn’t expect quick or explosive profits, but that’s not the point of this bot. It’s designed to trade safely and consistently over time, and in my case, it has done exactly that. I appreciate the conservative approach—it may be slower, but it definitely builds more confidence in the long run.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:04
Thank you so much for your review, Alan! I really appreciate how well you’ve captured the approach behind Quantum Emperor. You’re absolutely right. Quantum Emperor is designed for steady, long- term growth of the account, rather than quick, explosive gains. It’s great to hear that the conservative strategy has helped you build confidence and delivered consistent results for you over time. I’m also glad that the system’s reliability and long-term focus resonated with you. Feedback like yours is incredibly motivating, as it reinforces the principles I prioritized while developing QE.
Osama Yousef
179
Osama Yousef 2025.06.08 23:27 
 

I have used the Quantum Emperor for two weeks. It has made me profits consistently. I used the medium risk level, and I switched to extreme risk level. Thank you Mr. Bogdan, you have been helpful.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 08:01
Thank you so much for your feedback, Osama! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been generating consistent profits for you over the past two weeks. I’m glad to see you are testing Quantum Emperor with different risk levels to find what suits your trading style best—it’s all part of making the EA work optimally for you. I also really appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to assist quickly and effectively is something I take seriously, and it’s wonderful to know it helped you feel confident using the EA.
Francescaevangelisti
40
Francescaevangelisti 2025.06.01 12:20 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:59
Thank you for your review! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been easy to install and use, and that it’s performing well for you. Your satisfaction and trust mean a lot to me, and feedback like yours motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and providing the best possible experience for all users.
Ilpkyx Derek
26
Ilpkyx Derek 2025.06.01 08:44 
 

I started using Quantum Emperor since late Apr 2025 and it has been great and generating consistent returns till date. Bogdan has been very responsive and helpful. I find the strategy by QE to be very reliable and have confident in QE making good overall profits in the long run. Thanks Bogdan.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:58
Thank you so much for your feedback! It’s wonderful to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been delivering consistent returns since you started using it. Knowing that you find the strategy reliable and feel confident in its long-term profitability is incredibly rewarding—it’s exactly the result I hoped to provide when developing QE.
Anna Ivanska
36
Anna Ivanska 2025.05.31 10:32 
 

I have been using Quantum Emperor for a year on demo account and now on real account. I think it is one of the best EAs I have used so far. Bogdan is always support and answers all my questions. Highly recommend.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:56
Thank you so much for your review, Anna! I’m thrilled to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working so well for you over the past year. Hearing that you consider it one of the best EAs you’ve used is incredibly rewarding—it really makes all the time and effort put into developing QE worthwhile. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Being able to answer your questions, guide you through setups, and make sure you feel confident using the EA is very important to me. Your recommendation and trust mean a lot.
Simone Gelpi
33
Simone Gelpi 2025.05.16 13:15 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:53
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Simone! I’m truly glad to know, that you consider Quantum Emperor one of the best EAs you’ve used and that its performance has impressed you. Knowing that it’s delivering consistent results and earning your recommendation truly means a lot—it’s exactly why I put so much care and effort into developing this EA.
Luca Franchini
23
Luca Franchini 2025.05.16 10:27 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:51
Thank you so much for your review, Luca! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has given you confidence in your trading and that you can see the effort that went into developing it. It means a lot to know, that my support has been helpful and responsive whenever you had questions—that’s exactly what I aim for. It’s wonderful to hear that you consider Quantum Emperor a great product, and your trust and encouragement motivate me to keep improving it and supporting traders like you.
Hendri168
130
Hendri168 2025.04.14 11:48 
 

Great and Smart EA . Bogdan is very helpful and fast in response to guide you. Strongly recommend !

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:49
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that you’re enjoying Quantum Emperor and that it’s been a helpful tool for your trading. I really appreciate you kind words about the support. I always aim to respond quickly and guide users, so they can get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving and providing the best experience possible.
Claudio Perrone
399
Claudio Perrone 2025.04.12 15:05 
 

QE ist auf der Community-Website MQL5 ersichtlich mit sehr guten Bewertungen und die Live-Signale beweisen es, wie der Quantum Emporer EA konstant und langfristig profitabel arbeitet. Nicht zu vergessen, dass QE-Team, der Kundendienst stehen für die Unterstützung immer zur Verfügung. Aus diesem Grund habe ich mich entschieden, den QE zu kaufen, und bis heute bin ich zufrieden! Wünsche euch allen viel Erfolg mit dem QE. Claudio

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:47
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience, Claudio! It’s fantastic to hear, that Quantum Emperor has lived up to your expectations and that the live signals and MQL5 community feedback gave you confidence in your choice. Knowing that QE is performing consistently and profitably for you truly makes all the effort worthwhile. I’m also very grateful that you highlighted the support. Being available to help, guide, and make the setup process smooth is something I’m very passionate about, and it’s great to hear it made a difference for you.
Poln ITX
33
Poln ITX 2025.04.08 03:48 
 

That the best EA I ever used Real Profit and with Money management you can change your life

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:44
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback! I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Emperor has made such a positive impact for you and that you’re seeing real profits. Hearing, that it has the potential to “change your life” is exactly why I put so much care and efforts into developing and refining this EA. I highly appreciate your trust and support!
Jimlim28
21
Jimlim28 2025.04.07 03:21 
 

Over a month running Quantum Emperor, the EA works perfectly and entry the market really accurate, so far very profitable. Fast response from Author, easy to setup, for some of brokers, you only need to download the set files and load it. The only thing you need to set is risk level. Highly recommend this EA. Thanks Bogdan and keep up the good work.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48271
来自开发人员的回复 Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.09 07:43
Thank you so much for your review! I’m happy to hear, that Quantum Emperor has been working perfectly for you over the past month and that the entries are accurate and profitable. It’s great to know that the setup process has been smooth. You’re exactly right, adjusting the risk level is the key step! I really appreciate your kind words about my support—it’s always my goal to respond quickly and help users get the most out of the EA. Your recommendation means a lot, and it motivates me to keep improving Quantum Emperor and delivering the best experience possible.
