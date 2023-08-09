Quantum Emperor MT4
- 专家
- Bogdan Ion Puscasu
- 版本: 7.5
- 更新: 7 十月 2025
- 激活: 10
介绍 QuantumEmperor EA是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
量子皇帝EA 采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。
量子皇帝EA 量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与传统止损单限制损失的方法不同，量子帝王EA采用先进的技术有效管理亏损仓位。当出现五笔亏损交易时，量子帝王EA不会立即平仓，而是将下一个仓位拆分成五个较小的仓位。然后，它会策略性地利用盈利交易的利润，逐步平仓亏损仓位，直至所有亏损仓位均成功平仓。
这种独特的策略使量子皇帝EA能够优化风险管理，最大程度地减少损失，并有可能将亏损交易转化为盈利交易。通过利用多个较小仓位和利润再分配的力量，它在充满挑战的市场环境中展现出更高的适应性和韧性。
建议：
- 货币对： GBPUSD
- 时间范围：H1
- 最低存款额：1000 美元
- 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差非常低。
- 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone 和 Raw 以及 Razor 的点差最低
- 重要的： 为了获得最佳结果，使用低点差账户非常重要！
- 杠杆 - 至少 1：100，建议 1：500
- 低-中、低和极低风险等级至少为 1:30
- 账户类型：对冲
- 交易英镑兑美元
- 每笔交易均受到 250 点止损的保护
- 退出策略包含使用 H1 图表的追踪止损
- 订单被分成 6 个较小的订单，失败的订单可以使用获胜订单所获得的利润来关闭。
- 内置自动抽签功能
- 安装非常简单，不需要对设置进行任何更改，默认设置非常适合大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪商。如果您的经纪商有不同的服务器时间，则需要进行小的时间设置调整
- 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 工作（强烈推荐）
- 回测结果可以在评论区查看！
I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.