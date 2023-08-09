Quantum Emperor MT4
- Experts
- Bogdan Ion Puscasu
- 버전: 7.5
- 업데이트됨: 7 10월 2025
- 활성화: 10
소개 Quantum Emperor EA는 유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다.
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요.
퀀텀 황제 EA EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는 고유한 전략을 활용합니다. 즉, EA가 거래를 실행할 때마다 자동으로 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 나눕니다.
퀀텀 황제 EA 손실 거래 처리에 대한 탁월한 접근 방식으로 다른 전문가 자문가들과 차별화됩니다. 손실을 제한하기 위해 손절매 주문에만 의존하는 기존 방식과 달리, Quantum Emperor EA는 정교한 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션을 효과적으로 관리합니다. 5건의 손실 거래가 발생할 경우, Quantum Emperor EA는 즉시 청산하는 대신 다음 포지션을 5개의 작은 거래로 나눕니다. 그런 다음, 수익 거래에서 얻은 수익을 전략적으로 활용하여 손실 포지션을 하나씩 점진적으로 청산하고, 모든 포지션을 성공적으로 폐기합니다.
이 독특한 전략을 통해 Quantum Emperor EA는 위험 관리를 최적화하고 손실을 최소화하며, 손실 거래를 수익성 있는 거래로 전환할 수 있습니다. 여러 개의 소규모 포지션과 수익 재분배의 힘을 활용하여 어려운 시장 상황에서도 높은 수준의 적응력과 회복력을 보여줍니다.
권장사항:
- 통화 쌍: GBPUSD
- 기간: H1
- 최소입금 : $1000
- 계좌 유형: 매우 낮은 스프레드의 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor.
- 브로커: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw 및 Razor 계정은 가장 낮은 스프레드를 제공합니다.
- 중요한: 최고의 결과를 얻으려면 LOW SPREAD 계좌를 사용하는 것이 매우 중요합니다!
- 레버리지 - 최소 1:100, 1:500 권장
- 낮음-중간, 낮음 및 매우 낮음 위험 수준의 경우 최소 1:30
- 계좌 유형: 헤지
- GBPUSD 거래
- 모든 거래는 250핍 SL로 보호됩니다
- 출구 전략은 H1 차트를 사용하여 후행 중지를 통합합니다.
- 주문은 6개의 작은 주문으로 분할되며, 손실이 발생한 주문은 승리한 주문에서 얻은 이익을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다.
- 오토로트 기능 탑재
- 설치가 매우 쉽고 설정을 변경할 필요가 없으며 기본 설정은 DST 서버 시간과 함께 GMT+2를 사용하는 대부분의 브로커에 적합합니다. 브로커의 서버 시간이 다른 경우 약간의 시간 설정 조정이 필요합니다.
- EA가 연중무휴로 작동하려면 VPS를 사용하세요(강력 권장)
- 백테스트 결과는 댓글 섹션에서 확인하실 수 있습니다!
I recently started using the QE EA, and I’m genuinely blown away by approach to trading. The strategy of splitting a single trade into five smaller positions offering a fresh way to manage risks. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated handling of losing trades—rather than relying solely on Stop Loss orders, it uses profits from winning trades to strategically close out losses, often turning potential drawdowns into profitable outcomes. I’m giving 5 stars to the developer, Bogdan, for his exceptional work and lightning-fast support. I purchased the EA and after month it has already exceeded my expectations. Having used Bogdan’s EA, like QE, I knew I could trust his other products. My backtests leverages consistently showed an impressive win rate, which has translated into profitable trades on my real ECN account with IC Trading. The setup is straightforward, and the default settings are well. I experimented with optimizations but ended up sticking with the recommended settings for the best results. Bogdan’s support is phenomenal—he responds to queries quickly and provides clear, helpful guidance. I also appreciate the transparency, with test results available in the comments section. Despite some negative reviews online, I believe they often stem from emotional reactions to short-term market fluctuations rather than the EA’s actual performance. No system is perfect, but QE offers remarkable value and deserves a fair chance. I highly recommend this EA to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly trading tool. Pair it with a low-spread broker like IC Markets and a VPS for optimal performance, and you won’t be disappointed. I’ll update my review in a few months. Keep up the fantastic work, Bogdan! Thank you.