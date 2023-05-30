Special Candle MT5

Special Candle
Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy.
MT4 version is here


First strategy:
This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur.
The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1).
Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include:
•    CAD/JPY
•    CHF/JPY
•    USD/JPY
•    NZD/JPY
•    AUD/JPY
•    EUR/USD
•    EUR/GBP
For the 1-hour timeframe, appropriate symbols include:
•    GBP/USD
•    GBP/NZD
•    GBP/AUD
•    USD/CAD
•    USD/CHF
•    USD/JPY
•    EUR/AUD
Second strategy:
This strategy involves identifying powerful Tenkunsen and Kijunsen crosses that occurred in the same direction as the trend.
The best timeframes for this strategy are 1 minute (1M) to 15 minutes (15M).
This strategy can be applied to most currencies and symbols.
Third strategy:
This strategy involves combining the first and second strategies with a distance of x candles between them. You can change X from setting. The default setting is set to 3.
our support is available whenever questions arise: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/farjamim

#Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, visible Stop Loss, visible Take Profit, indicator, ichimoku, forex indicator, gold, metal market.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Quantum TrendPulse
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Abcde MT4
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ABCDE indicator This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. MT5 version is he
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Special Candle Do you want to use one of the best Forex indicators with a successful Ichimoku strategy? You can use this Awesome Indicator that is based on the Ichimoku strategy. MT5 version is here First strategy: This strategy involves identifying similar strong crosses that rarely occur. The best timeframes for this strategy are 30 minutes (30M) and 1 hour (H1). Appropriate symbols for the 30-minute timeframe include: •    CAD/JPY •    CHF/JPY •    USD/JPY •    NZD/JPY •    AUD/JPY •    EUR
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General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT5 version Benefits: •  
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In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel. If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your finger
Abcde MT5
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ABCDE indicator This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. MT4 version is he
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General Usage: You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10. MT4 version Benefits: •  
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In the realm of financial markets, proficient capital management is essential. It is not only about safeguarding your initial investment but also increasing it. The days of manual calculations are over. Maximize your returns, minimize your risks, and unlock the potential of the financial markets like never before. Take control of your trading journey with the Trade Panel. If you work as a scalper and need to quickly execute, our Trade Manager panel provides all the necessary tools at your finger
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10330
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.16 20:00 
 

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mohamad.H Valipour
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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2023.06.02 09:33 
 

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Findolin
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Findolin 2023.05.31 12:59 
 

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Mahsa Farjami
2640
Reply from developer Mahsa Farjami 2023.06.01 10:22
Thank you for the review
Yevgeniy Vershinin
444
Yevgeniy Vershinin 2023.05.31 12:43 
 

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Mahsa Farjami
2640
Reply from developer Mahsa Farjami 2023.06.01 10:24
Thank you for the review.
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