Reverse Candle MT5

General Usage:
You can use this indicator as a reliable confirmation for reversal systems and also as a powerful standalone trading system. It allows you to analyze the probability of a reversal when the price encounters each pivot or support/resistance level. It plays a role similar to divergence or trend continuation brakes. The risk-to-reward ratio of this tool is at least 1 to 2, and in the best-case scenario, with appropriate trailing, it can reach up to 1 to 10.
MT4 version


Benefits:
•    Increases the success rate
•    An excellent complement to a trading approach or a self-sufficient strategy
•    signals for any direction (up, down, or flat )
•    Multi timeframe
•    without repainting
•    lightweight and optimized codebase
•    Phone, email , sound and visual Alerts
•    can be applied to any financial assets
•    For experts and beginners

How this tool works:
It takes input of magical numbers (e.g., 9, 26, 52, etc.) and performs a multi-timeframe analysis based on Ichimoku clouds. It assigns a specific score to each candle based on its reversal strength. The higher the score, the higher the probability of a reversal.
The strategy for this tool, which is applicable in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes, involves adding a simple Tenkan-sen (9-period moving average) to the chart, and in the 1-minute timeframe, look for a histogram with a value of 6, or in the 5-minute timeframe, look for a histogram with a value of 5. A value of 5 indicates that the conditions for a reversal have been met in the current timeframe and the four higher timeframes. For example, if you see the number 5 in the 1-minute timeframe, it means that the reversal may take one or two hourly candles to occur.
Each number corresponds to a specific timeframe. For example, whenever you see the number 1, it means that the conditions for reversal according to Ichimoku numbers have been met in the current timeframe. Similarly, if you encounter the number 2, it indicates that the conditions have been met in the current timeframe and one higher timeframe, and so on. For example, the number 5 means that the event has occurred from the current timeframe up to four higher timeframes.
What are the ideal entry points?
•    This tool works more accurately when the market is more ranging in higher timeframes. The suitable timeframes for reversal strategies are 15 minutes to 1 hour, while for trend strategies, it's 1 hour and 5 minutes.
•    In reversal strategies, the best way to use this tool is to combine it with support and resistance levels. If the generated numbers correspond to bottoms or tops, it works very accurately and strongly.
•    If a strong trend forms in higher timeframes and the numbers repeat, it is better to use trend strategies. In such cases, you can simply open this indicator in the 1 or 5-minute timeframe and enter in the direction of the main trend after small corrections, by observing the value 1 at the end of those corrections.

Important Points:
•    A crucial point to note is that until the candle below the Tenkan-sen is closed, there should be no wicks in the histo-candles caused by subsequent candles. After the close of the candle, move the stop loss above the histo-candle and close a portion of the position at a risk-to-reward ratio of 1 to 1, while trailing the remaining.
•    Another important point is that the precise reversal candle may sometimes be delayed by one or two candles. So, if you see the number 5 in the 1-minute timeframe, because the number 5 is associated with the 1-hour timeframe, the reversal may take approximately one or two hourly candles to occur.
•    A variation of this indicator can also be used to recognize divergence, where the current number decreases compared to the previous number.
•    One final note is that this indicator is not a strategic tool but a practical one, and it can be used as a supplementary confirmation for other trend or reversal strategies.

Settings:
There is an item called "Smart Display of Histogram Count." If it is enabled, it only shows histograms with strong reversal probabilities.
If you are using this tool as a standalone strategic tool, it is better to have it activated. However, if you are using this indicator as a confirmation for your trading system, it is better to have it deactivated.
You can also determine the minimum displayable histo power for the next item.

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.
For extended guide and bonus Reach out to me through private messages after purchasing the indicator!

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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE After purchase, contact us to receive a bonus STRENGTHS AND
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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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