Abcde MT5

ABCDE indicator
This indicator is based on the primary abc patterns of price action (i.e. break, pullback, movement). These patterns resemble the rally base rally pattern, and a set of analyzes, such as trend analysis and divergence analysis, are checked to issue the accurate signal. It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade. It can be applied to any financial asset: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

MT4 version is here

Main features:

  •  Extremely easy to use
  •  Multi-Timeframe alert
  • stop loss and take profit orders with a fixed price.
  • Work with any trading instrument (Forex, CFD, Futures and others)
  • E-mail alert
  • Phone  notification
  • It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open and close a trade.
  • shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit.
  • Free Demo is available

Recommended setup:
EURUSD, M15 (15 minute chart)
Display trend validation: True
Display the volume increase candle: True

What are the ideal entry points?
The best point to enter a trade is the E point represented by a star and diamond pattern. These patterns are displayed when "Display trend validation" and "Display the volume increase candle" are active in the settings.


How does the ABCDE indicator work?
1.    Install the indicator in your trading terminal.
2.    Adjust the settings and colors.
3.    Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator that tell you the ideal moment to enter a trade.
4.    Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set stop loss and take profit levels in accordance with the indicator's advice.
5.    There is an option in the settings called "Display Trend Validation" which checks the higher time frame trend. If the signal aligns with the trend, a small star appears on the signal candle.
6.    If the signal has a star, you can choose a second stop loss (or further).
7.    With the help of the Volume Increase item, you can increase the entry volume. Also, this item alone is a supplementary confirmation and is considered a suitable entry point.
8.    The presence of a star emoji next to the diamond emoji can greatly strengthen the issued signal.
9.    Increasing the maximum period will increase the number of signals.
10.   Since this analytical tool is relatively heavy, if MetaTrader freezes, you can set the number of candles in the settings to a smaller integer than the available candles (such as 1000 or 2000 or ...)
11.   This indicator is designed as a multi-time frame tool and you can activate the multi-time frame alarm from the settings to monitor the market in the current timeframe up to the higher timeframes.
12.   The ABCD indicator is designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms and you can receive signals on either platform.


#Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Virtual Order, Virtual Stop Loss, Virtual Take Profit, visible Stop Loss, visible Take Profit.
our support is available whenever questions arise: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/farjamim/



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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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