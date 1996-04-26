Bollinger Bands Higher Time Frame mv
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.33
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Bollinger Bands" for MT4.
- - Upgrade your trading methods with the professional indicator "HTF Bollinger Bands" for MT4. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- - Bollinger Bands is one of the best indicators on the market - perfect tool for trading.
- - Approximately 90% of price action occurs between the two bands.
- - HTF Bollinger Bands indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.
- - This indicator allows you to attach Bollinger Bands from higher timeframe to your current chart.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.