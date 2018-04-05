KT Donchian Channel Robot MT4

KT Donchian Channel Robot employs a powerful strategy that combines the breakout of the Donchian Channel with the EMA's rising or falling direction while incorporating a volatility measurement using ATR.

Features

It offers an impressive degree of customization, allowing you to fine-tune your trading strategy based on your unique preferences and the current market conditions.

One of the key adjustable settings in the EA involves the periods used for each indicator - the Donchian Channel, Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR).

The period refers to the number of bars, or timeframes, used to calculate the indicator's value. For instance, a period of 20 for the Donchian Channel would mean that the upper band represents the highest price over the past 20 bars, and the lower band represents the lowest price over the same span.





Trading Strategy

