Price Hunter EA

PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals.

Key Features of the Trading Logic:

• Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.  
• Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to reduce false signals.  
• Volatility Adaptation – ATR-based filters help to avoid trading in unstable or low-volatility conditions.  
• Smart Exit Strategy – dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels adjust automatically according to market structure.

Risk and Money Management:

• Fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on balance or equity.  
• ATR-based stop-loss, trailing stop, and breakeven options.  
• Partial close function and trade filters for spread and slippage control.  
• Built-in protection against excessive drawdown.

Additional Features:

• Works on Forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto instruments.  
• Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.  
• Compatible with any timeframe from M1 to D1.  
• Non-martingale and non-grid approach for controlled risk exposure.  
• Includes on-chart trading panel and alert notifications.

PriceHunter EA provides an automated framework for disciplined trading and efficient risk management across multiple market conditions.

More from author
Flashscalp EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
4.75 (4)
Experts
Flashscalp EA is an automated trading system designed to operate with precision and risk control under different market conditions. The Expert Advisor applies multiple technical filters and confluence signals to identify suitable entry and exit points. Key Features: • Advanced Entry Logic – combination of technical indicators and price action filters for trade confirmation.   • Risk Management System – dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to protect equity.   • Scalping and S
FREE
GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
GoldFusion Pro – Multi-Strategy Automated Trading EA GoldFusion Pro is an algorithmic trading system that combines multiple strategies with a dual risk management framework. It is designed for automated trading on various Forex pairs and timeframes. CORE FEATURES • Dual Trading Modes – single trade and multi-trade scaling system   • Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – dynamic ATR-based or fixed-point configuration   • Comprehensive Risk Management – daily loss limits, position sizing control, and
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that plots a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best-fit line) based on the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line ( Li me): Represents the regression-based resistance level, adjusted dynamically according to the highest deviation from the regressi
FREE
Parabolic MA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Parabolic MA Pro - Système de Trading Avancé Détectez les retournements de tendance avec précision grâce à notre système unique combinant SAR Parabolique et Moyenne Mobile !   CARACTÉRISTIQUES RÉELLES   SYSTÈME HYBRIDE INNOVANT SAR Parabolique   calculé sur la   Moyenne Mobile   (au lieu du prix direct) Filtrage des faux signaux   grâce à la double validation Algorithme exclusif   de retournement de tendance   ALERTES PRÉCISES Notifications sonores   aux points de retournement Détection automati
FREE
Fusion Trend
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Trend – Multi-Signal Indicator Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify market trends and provide automated buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for technical analysis on any timeframe. Features: • Alpha & Offset Lines – visualize the main trend and its offset.   • Buy & Sell Signals – automatic arrows appear when trend changes are detected.   • Adaptive ATR Filter – adjusts sensitivity based on market vol
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Dynamic Range Pro – Indicator Dynamic Range Pro is a technical indicator designed to visualize key market zones by plotting a dynamic channel based on price extremes. Main Features: Dynamic channel calculated using the highest highs and lowest lows over a specified period. Midline representing price equilibrium. Compatible with multiple instruments and timeframes. Inputs: PeriodPR: Sets the number of bars used for channel calculation. Functionalities: Highlights potential breakouts when price mo
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
Fusion EA Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Experts
https://youtu.be/U-tBtaEwaCk?si=yPZ0pFar0oyFq2SP Fusion EA Master: The Confluence Trading Powerhouse The price of Fusion EA Master is set to increase by 5% with every 10 copies sold. Overview Fusion EA Master is a highly versatile and robust Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed to navigate complex market conditions, Fusion EA Master utilizes a Confluence Strategy , combining technical indicators with advanced Price Action patterns and stringent risk management r
