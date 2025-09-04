Price Hunter EA
PriceHunter EA is an algorithmic trading system that combines price action analysis with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The Expert Advisor is designed to identify short-term and medium-term market opportunities while avoiding low-quality signals.
Key Features of the Trading Logic:
• Trend Detection – identifies the main direction using dynamic EMA-based filters.
• Momentum Confirmation – validates entries through oscillators and volume analysis to reduce false signals.
• Volatility Adaptation – ATR-based filters help to avoid trading in unstable or low-volatility conditions.
• Smart Exit Strategy – dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels adjust automatically according to market structure.
Risk and Money Management:
• Fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on balance or equity.
• ATR-based stop-loss, trailing stop, and breakeven options.
• Partial close function and trade filters for spread and slippage control.
• Built-in protection against excessive drawdown.
Additional Features:
• Works on Forex pairs, indices, metals, and crypto instruments.
• Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
• Compatible with any timeframe from M1 to D1.
• Non-martingale and non-grid approach for controlled risk exposure.
• Includes on-chart trading panel and alert notifications.
PriceHunter EA provides an automated framework for disciplined trading and efficient risk management across multiple market conditions.
