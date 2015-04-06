KT QQE Robot MT4

The KT QQE Robot employs a highly effective trading strategy that combines the QQE crossover and TEMA crossover techniques, complemented by pending order placements at significantly high and low anchor points.

To ensure profitable trades, it incorporates a trailing stop-loss mechanism. This feature allows it to capture significant market trends by dynamically adjusting the stop-loss level as the trade progresses.

This way, it aims to maximize gains while protecting against potential losses.

Buy Entry: QQE and TEMA Upward crossover.

QQE and TEMA Upward crossover. Sell Entry: QQE and TEMA downward crossover.

QQE and TEMA downward crossover. Buy/Sell Exit: Exit using trailing stoploss to capture the large market trends.



