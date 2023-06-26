Adaptive Moving average EA

The Adaptive EMA consists of 3 lines:

Yellow, Blue and Red

If a yellow line appears, it means the market is entering Consolidation, Range, Contraction and no opportunities are available.

If a Blue line appears, It means prices are accumulating, and now being marked up, so you are now entering a buy market with a strong Bullish trend.

If a Red line appears, it means prices are now being marked down, price distribution is underway, so you are now entering a Sell market with a strong Bearish trend.

You can change the line colours as you please.

A strong and accurate piece of software for its price, developed for beginner and experienced traders.

Accuracy= 97%



