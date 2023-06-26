Adaptive Moving average EA
- Indicators
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Nardus Van StadenProfessional trader, Software developer and currency strategist.
Hi there.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
The Adaptive EMA consists of 3 lines:
Yellow, Blue and Red
If a yellow line appears, it means the market is entering Consolidation, Range, Contraction and no opportunities are available.
If a Blue line appears, It means prices are accumulating, and now being marked up, so you are now entering a buy market with a strong Bullish trend.
If a Red line appears, it means prices are now being marked down, price distribution is underway, so you are now entering a Sell market with a strong Bearish trend.
You can change the line colours as you please.
A strong and accurate piece of software for its price, developed for beginner and experienced traders.
Accuracy= 97%