True Range MACD

True Range MACD Indicator

The True Range MACD Indicator is designed to help traders identify buy and sell signals by analyzing true range convergence and divergence.

🎯 Unleash the Power of True Range Convergence and Divergence Unlike the conventional MACD you find in MT5, the True Range MACD goes above and beyond by analyzing true range convergence and divergence. This means you'll be equipped with insights that others can only dream of, giving you a significant edge in the market.

🚀 Stay Ahead of the Curve with Lightning-Fast Signals Time is money in the trading world, and our indicator values your time. The True Range MACD is designed to generate lightning-fast buy and sell signals that anticipate market movements before they even happen on your chart. Say goodbye to lagging indicators and hello to real-time, profit-inducing predictions.

📜 Simple Rules, Remarkable Results Our indicator comes with straightforward rules that anyone can follow. Just refer to the provided screenshot and witness the magic unfold. When the crossing takes place below the histogram, seize the opportunity and open a buy position. Hold onto it until the cross occurs above the histogram, signaling the perfect time to execute a sell trade. The intuitive design ensures you'll never miss a beat.

💎 Precision and Accuracy Rolled Into One Accuracy matters, and the True Range MACD delivers it in spades. This indicator has been fine-tuned to offer you the utmost precision, allowing you to make informed decisions with unwavering confidence. No more second-guessing – just results you can count on.

⏱️ Works Seamlessly Across All Timeframes Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the True Range MACD has you covered. It's tailor-made to work flawlessly across all timeframes, ensuring its versatility matches your trading style.

The True Range MACD Indicator is designed for timely, accurate trading across all timeframes.

🔥 Grab the True Range MACD and Uncover Trading Opportunities Others Can Only Imagine!


Day Trade System
Nardus Van Staden
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing The Day Trader System: Your Shortcut to Day Trading Success! Are you a day trader seeking simplicity without compromising profitability? Look no further! We present The Day Trader System – your go-to solution for identifying lucrative opportunities in the fast-paced world of Forex. Simple Yet Powerful: The Day Trader System is a straightforward yet highly effective indicator designed exclusively for day traders. Say goodbye to complexity and hello to a system that simplifies
FREE
Accelerator Divergence Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
3 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the Accelerator Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. This innovative indicator is specifically crafted to identify market divergence, providing traders with valuable insights for more informed decision-making. The Accelerator Divergence Indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to detect divergence in the market, visually guiding traders with precision-drawn lines that highlight key points of interest. Divergence occurs when the price
FREE
Forex Mastery Escort EA
Nardus Van Staden
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy. Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived
FREE
Forex Mastery ADX Trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The ADX Trader is a project for you, it has great potential. Ill upload the source file of this EA on my blog, so keep a look out for it. You may tweak it to your satisfaction. It comes with risk management, and built in Algo. You'll notice when you click on View" inside mt4, top left corner, you'll have an option "strategy tester". Click on it, run it in the strategy tester by selecting "Forex mastery ADX trader". If you have the source code (from my blog), then you have the ability to change h
FREE
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
Forex Mastery scalper pro
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Forex Mastery Scalper Pro - Unleash the Power of Algorithmic Trading! Our advanced algorithm has been meticulously developed by a team of seasoned traders and programmers, combining their expertise to create an EA that consistently identifies high-probability trading setups and executes lightning-fast trades with precision. Here's what makes Forex Mastery Scalper Pro your ultimate trading companion: Pinpoint Accuracy : Our algorithm is equipped with powerful indicators and sophi
Forex Mastery BB trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader," an exceptional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the MQL5 market. This cutting-edge EA utilizes the highly effective Bollinger Bands strategy to execute trades with precision and efficiency. With Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader, you can harness the power of one of the most popular and reliable technical indicators in the forex market. The Bollinger Bands provide valuable insights into price volatility
Forex mastery gold digger EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The XAU/USD Expert runs on MT4, 1 hour timeframe and can also be used as a scalper on 5min. Higher timeframes are not suggested. The standard setting for 1H timeframes are TP=2000 and SL=1000 1:2 RR ratio. The standard setting for Lot size is 0.01. These settings can be adjusted according to your risk management. The Ea was tested on 1year data with a $10k initial deposit and turned out over $500k.  To further improve trading quality, Run this in the optimization to see best parameters that fits
Forex Mastery London breakout EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
Dollar Trader Trading Criteria
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Tailored for traders with smaller accounts, this EA offers an opportunity to witness prudent profits while maintaining a cautious and controlled trading strategy. Chart Timeframe: 5-Minute Market: EUR/USD Trading Days: Monday to Friday Key Features: Profitable and Responsible: The "Dollar Trader" EA brings you the best of both worlds – profitability and risk management. Its algorithm strikes a fine balance between seizing opportunities and protecting your investment, ensuring that you can experi
Forex mastery synthetic milker v2
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Synthetic Milker EA: Your Ultimate Low-Risk Trading Solution for Boom Markets! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further – Synthetic Milker EA is here to revolutionize the way you trade on the Boom 500 and 1000 markets. With its cutting-edge technology, risk management prowess, and lightning-fast algorithms, this expert advisor is your key to consistent profits without compromising your peace of mind. Features that Set Synthetic Milker Apart:
Scalper pro v2
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
The Scalper v2 will give you accurate guidance to trade with. It has indications with arrows and it sends notifications. This software was built based on the RSI,MACD,Martingale, Ema 50 and 200, Aligator, SMA 30,50, ADX, Volumes percent range, variable dynamics and fibonacci levels. all of these indicators have something in common, it allows analysis, support and resistance, accurate signals for buy and sell, overbought and oversold market analysis. I have combined all of these indicators into o
Adaptive Moving average EA
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
The Adaptive EMA consists of 3 lines: Yellow, Blue and Red If a yellow line appears, it means the market is entering Consolidation, Range, Contraction and no opportunities are available. If a Blue line appears, It means prices are accumulating, and now being marked up, so you are now entering a buy market with a strong Bullish trend. If a Red line appears, it means prices are now being marked down, price distribution is underway, so you are now entering a Sell market with a strong Bearish trend.
Forex mastery Arrow Scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Tool: Arrow Scalper! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further, because we've got the game-changing indicator you've been waiting for – presenting the Arrow Scalper ! Unleash Your Trading Potential : Arrow Scalper is not just another indicator – it's your ticket to accurate and effective trading across any currency pair. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Arrow Scalper's precision and reliability will
Relative volume Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the MetaTrader 5 "Relative Volume Indicator" – Your Ultimate Volume Insights Solution! Unlock the Power of Market Volume with Precision and Ease! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the game-changing "Relative Volume Indicator" for MetaTrader 5 – the tool every trader dreams of! Key Features High Volume Bliss: Easily identify high volume periods with the striking blue color. Pinpoint the most significant market movements and potentia
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
Quantitive Moving Average
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the Quantitative Moving Average Indicator! Unlock the Power of True Real-Time Data Analysis for Your Trades with Neural Network Advanced Calculation System Framework! Are you tired of relying on outdated indicators that don't provide accurate signals? Look no further! The Quantitive Moving Average Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience using cutting-edge technology. What makes our indicator stand out? True Real-Time Data : Say goodbye to lagging si
Deriv KB116
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing BOOM 1000 EA – 1 Minute. Your Ultimate Trading Partner! The first BOOM 1000 EA to trade Both directions has hit the market!!! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to BOOM 1000 EA – the expert advisor that's revolutionizing the forex market! Trade Both Directions – BUY and SELL: BOOM 1000 EA is not just another ordinary expert advisor. It's a powerful tool that trades both directions, maximizing your opportunities in any market condition. Fast Alg
True Currency Strength Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the True Currency Strength Indicator - Your Ultimate Guide to Market Mastery! Are you tired of guesswork when it comes to trading? Ready to elevate your trading strategy to a whole new level? Look no further! We present to you the True Currency Strength Indicator - the game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Unleash the Power of Multi-Currency Analysis: Gain a competitive edge with our revolutionary indicator that goes beyond traditional single-currency analysis. The Tru
