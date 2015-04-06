Forex mastery gold digger EA

The XAU/USD Expert runs on MT4, 1 hour timeframe and can also be used as a scalper on 5min. Higher timeframes are not suggested. The standard setting for 1H timeframes are TP=2000 and SL=1000 1:2 RR ratio. The standard setting for Lot size is 0.01. These settings can be adjusted according to your risk management. The Ea was tested on 1year data with a $10k initial deposit and turned out over $500k. 

To further improve trading quality, Run this in the optimization to see best parameters that fits you


Recommended products
NDFT Modification Execution
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NDFT Modification Execution is a trading panel for Fundamental (news) Traders. It is suitable for modification and executing a trade. This trading panel can be used in all trading pairs including: currency, indices, commodities, stocks, futures etc. The trading panel was tested in Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and Straight Through Processing (STP) brokers. It is recommended to trade with this panel  when you have a suitable fundamental (news) trading strategy.    
Gold Overlord
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD , built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model . Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market. Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through mul
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (9)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Shl v1
Michail Papaioannou
Experts
SHL V1  The SHL V1 expert advisor is a scalping ea.  For maximum results, we suggest using it only in a RAW Spread account. TRADING TYPE:  Market Trends Order Type: Pending & Market Time frame: Daily Risk Management: Yes Product: EURUSD Pending SL : Yes VPS : Proposed Fix Lot Size: Yes Platforms: MT4 Trailing Stop Loss: Yes Max Spread: 7 Max Open Orders: 1 Account Type : RAW/ECN Pending TP:  Yes Max Stop Level: 15 STOP LOSS: VARIABLE
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
AegisScalperV7
Shi Shi Li
Experts
AegisScalper Pro 剥头皮版 V1.7 - 产品描述 ## 简短描述 黄金XAUUSD七层入场剥头皮EA，快收盈利捕获 + 紧追踪止损 + 保本保护 + 布林带回归均值策略。 ## 完整描述 ### 产品概述 AegisScalper Pro是一款专为黄金（XAUUSD）剥头皮交易设计的专业智能交易系统。它能适应各种市场环境——趋势、震荡、波动——通过**七层入场信号系统**根据市场状态自适应调整策略，配合**快收盈利系统**快速锁定利润同时让盈利奔跑，加上智能冷静期保护，防止同一价位反复入场。 V1.2版本推出**快收版**，锁利更早、追踪更紧，专门针对"扫止损+假突破"市场优化。 ### 核心策略：七层入场系统 不同于单一信号EA，AegisScalper Pro将入场分为七个信心等级： 1. **第一层 - 趋势基础**：均线排列与斜率方向确认 2. **第二层 - 动量爆发**：RSI与MACD动量一致 3. **第三层 - 激进入场**（可选）：逆势动量机会，严格风控 4. **第四层 - 波动突破**：波动率超过阈值时的ATR突破检测 5. **第
Zone Two
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.69 (91)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Tornado RGB
MARTIN DZUNDA
Experts
Is clever, safe trading scalping and recovery system, based on indicators of trend, oscillation and volume, this guarantees very good signals for entries orders. Each order is protected by stoploss.   18 years backtest on 99.9% modelling quality shows stability and safe access to capital. Recommended -Account size: 3000$ for comfort trading with friendly DD% -Any broker  with leverage >= 1:100 -VPS -Download .set files before testing and use them( files in comments ) Symbol EURUSD Timeframe 5M
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
Experts
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
FxArk RsiMa Grid
Nithaam Davis
Experts
This system incorporates a RSI MA Grid strategy with a breakeven system, since the high volume of trades it creates, its recommended to run it on a Cent account on low spreads. The preferred currency is EUR/USD, it functions on other currencies, though this requires optimization. Grid strategies are risky. Parameters: Lots Size Grid settings - Grid Distance in pips Money Close in pips Breakeven settings - Profit in pips Breakeven offset Indicator settings - RSI Period Daily SMA[locked to d
Queens Gambit MT4
Arjan Parsa
Experts
Queens Gambit is a next generation EA that has been designed and optimized to trade medium trends of the GBPUSD pair. Once a trend has been established it seeks to activate a favorable entry region and takes multiple positions over a period of time. No risky Grid or Martingale strategies are used at any time. Once the trend changes and there are unprofitable positions they are closed at a set stop loss. The EA continually trades without blackout days or hours and has strict trailing on profitabl
Adama MT4
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama  EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ens
Mizan Bear G2
Xasan Soatov
Experts
MIZAN BEAR G2 (General Edition 2026) Version: 31.1 (Next Gen) Update: January 2026 Specialization: Professional Gold Shorting (XAUUSD SELL ONLY). Strategy: Hybrid (Trend Attack + Rebound Scalping). MARKET REALITY IN 2026 The Gold market has reached historic highs and is critically overheated. Market physics is unforgiving: every vertical rally is eventually followed by a Global Correction . MIZAN BEAR G2 (2026 Edition) is a next-generation algorithm designed specifically for these market c
Index Grid
Radvilas Maciukas
Experts
Index Grid — Buy-Side Grid Engine for Index CFDs Index Grid is a disciplined, buy-side grid robot designed primarily for cash index CFDs . It places a symmetric grid of orders below and above an “anchor” price and targets a fixed percentage take-profit from each entry. The EA can operate with pending orders (Buy Limit / Buy Stop) or in market-on-touch mode, has optional auto-re-anchoring when flat, and includes practical safeguards for spread, working hours, and broker StopLevel constraints. Fai
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Standard
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Gold Standart - a trading expert for the XAUUSD (Gold) trading instrument. The Expert Advisor is tested on real ticks on any part of history. No hazardous trading methods are used. Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Recommended trading instrument (TF 1M): XAUUSD (Gold). We recommend using a remote server (VPS). Settings: This LOT: - This lot For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of balance; MaxLot - You can
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Adaptive VP US30
Nico Parlanti
Experts
Adaptive VP US30 è un Expert Advisor automatizzato sviluppato specificamente per il trading sull'indice US30 / Dow Jones su MetaTrader 4. La strategia combina l'analisi del profilo di volume, l'individuazione del regime di mercato, l'azione dei prezzi, la volatilità, il momentum e un meccanismo di filtraggio dedicato basato sul MACD. L'EA identifica diverse condizioni di mercato e adatta di conseguenza la sua logica di ingresso. Il suo motore di trading include logiche separate per situazioni d
BVG Algo Trader
Van Thong Vo
Experts
BVG Algo Trader BVG Algo Trader is a fully automated trading system designed for stable long-term operation under different market conditions. The EA uses a dynamic averaging algorithm with intelligent position management, volatility filters, trend detection and built-in protection layers. No risky strategies such as tick scalping, arbitrage or high-frequency trading are used. Key Features Smart Position Management The EA applies a controlled averaging mechanism combined with volatility-based
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
More from author
Day Trade System
Nardus Van Staden
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing The Day Trader System: Your Shortcut to Day Trading Success! Are you a day trader seeking simplicity without compromising profitability? Look no further! We present The Day Trader System – your go-to solution for identifying lucrative opportunities in the fast-paced world of Forex. Simple Yet Powerful: The Day Trader System is a straightforward yet highly effective indicator designed exclusively for day traders. Say goodbye to complexity and hello to a system that simplifies
FREE
Accelerator Divergence Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
3 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the Accelerator Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. This innovative indicator is specifically crafted to identify market divergence, providing traders with valuable insights for more informed decision-making. The Accelerator Divergence Indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to detect divergence in the market, visually guiding traders with precision-drawn lines that highlight key points of interest. Divergence occurs when the price
FREE
Forex Mastery Escort EA
Nardus Van Staden
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy. Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived
FREE
Forex Mastery ADX Trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The ADX Trader is a project for you, it has great potential. Ill upload the source file of this EA on my blog, so keep a look out for it. You may tweak it to your satisfaction. It comes with risk management, and built in Algo. You'll notice when you click on View" inside mt4, top left corner, you'll have an option "strategy tester". Click on it, run it in the strategy tester by selecting "Forex mastery ADX trader". If you have the source code (from my blog), then you have the ability to change h
FREE
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
Forex Mastery scalper pro
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Forex Mastery Scalper Pro - Unleash the Power of Algorithmic Trading! Our advanced algorithm has been meticulously developed by a team of seasoned traders and programmers, combining their expertise to create an EA that consistently identifies high-probability trading setups and executes lightning-fast trades with precision. Here's what makes Forex Mastery Scalper Pro your ultimate trading companion: Pinpoint Accuracy : Our algorithm is equipped with powerful indicators and sophi
Forex Mastery BB trader
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader," an exceptional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the MQL5 market. This cutting-edge EA utilizes the highly effective Bollinger Bands strategy to execute trades with precision and efficiency. With Forex Mastery Bollinger Bands Trader, you can harness the power of one of the most popular and reliable technical indicators in the forex market. The Bollinger Bands provide valuable insights into price volatility
Forex Mastery London breakout EA
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
Dollar Trader Trading Criteria
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Tailored for traders with smaller accounts, this EA offers an opportunity to witness prudent profits while maintaining a cautious and controlled trading strategy. Chart Timeframe: 5-Minute Market: EUR/USD Trading Days: Monday to Friday Key Features: Profitable and Responsible: The "Dollar Trader" EA brings you the best of both worlds – profitability and risk management. Its algorithm strikes a fine balance between seizing opportunities and protecting your investment, ensuring that you can experi
Forex mastery synthetic milker v2
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing Synthetic Milker EA: Your Ultimate Low-Risk Trading Solution for Boom Markets! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further – Synthetic Milker EA is here to revolutionize the way you trade on the Boom 500 and 1000 markets. With its cutting-edge technology, risk management prowess, and lightning-fast algorithms, this expert advisor is your key to consistent profits without compromising your peace of mind. Features that Set Synthetic Milker Apart:
Scalper pro v2
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
The Scalper v2 will give you accurate guidance to trade with. It has indications with arrows and it sends notifications. This software was built based on the RSI,MACD,Martingale, Ema 50 and 200, Aligator, SMA 30,50, ADX, Volumes percent range, variable dynamics and fibonacci levels. all of these indicators have something in common, it allows analysis, support and resistance, accurate signals for buy and sell, overbought and oversold market analysis. I have combined all of these indicators into o
Adaptive Moving average EA
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
The Adaptive EMA consists of 3 lines: Yellow, Blue and Red If a yellow line appears, it means the market is entering Consolidation, Range, Contraction and no opportunities are available. If a Blue line appears, It means prices are accumulating, and now being marked up, so you are now entering a buy market with a strong Bullish trend. If a Red line appears, it means prices are now being marked down, price distribution is underway, so you are now entering a Sell market with a strong Bearish trend.
Forex mastery Arrow Scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Tool: Arrow Scalper! Are you ready to take your trading game to the next level? Look no further, because we've got the game-changing indicator you've been waiting for – presenting the Arrow Scalper ! Unleash Your Trading Potential : Arrow Scalper is not just another indicator – it's your ticket to accurate and effective trading across any currency pair. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Arrow Scalper's precision and reliability will
Relative volume Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the MetaTrader 5 "Relative Volume Indicator" – Your Ultimate Volume Insights Solution! Unlock the Power of Market Volume with Precision and Ease! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the game-changing "Relative Volume Indicator" for MetaTrader 5 – the tool every trader dreams of! Key Features High Volume Bliss: Easily identify high volume periods with the striking blue color. Pinpoint the most significant market movements and potentia
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
True Range MACD
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the True Range MACD Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Tired of missing out on profitable trading opportunities? Wish you could predict buy and sell signals ahead of time? Look no further! The True Range MACD Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading game and take your success to new heights. Unleash the Power of True Range Convergence and Divergence Unlike the conventional MACD you find in MT5, the True Range MACD goes above and beyond by analyzing true rang
Quantitive Moving Average
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the Quantitative Moving Average Indicator! Unlock the Power of True Real-Time Data Analysis for Your Trades with Neural Network Advanced Calculation System Framework! Are you tired of relying on outdated indicators that don't provide accurate signals? Look no further! The Quantitive Moving Average Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience using cutting-edge technology. What makes our indicator stand out? True Real-Time Data : Say goodbye to lagging si
Deriv KB116
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
Introducing BOOM 1000 EA – 1 Minute. Your Ultimate Trading Partner! The first BOOM 1000 EA to trade Both directions has hit the market!!! Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to BOOM 1000 EA – the expert advisor that's revolutionizing the forex market! Trade Both Directions – BUY and SELL: BOOM 1000 EA is not just another ordinary expert advisor. It's a powerful tool that trades both directions, maximizing your opportunities in any market condition. Fast Alg
True Currency Strength Indicator
Nardus Van Staden
Indicators
Introducing the True Currency Strength Indicator - Your Ultimate Guide to Market Mastery! Are you tired of guesswork when it comes to trading? Ready to elevate your trading strategy to a whole new level? Look no further! We present to you the True Currency Strength Indicator - the game-changer in the world of Forex trading. Unleash the Power of Multi-Currency Analysis: Gain a competitive edge with our revolutionary indicator that goes beyond traditional single-currency analysis. The Tru
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review