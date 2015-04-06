Forex Mastery London breakout EA

The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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