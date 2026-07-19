Multi Day Volume Profile

Fixed Range Volume Profile Pro builds a single volume profile over a period you choose — the last N days or a fixed date range — and pins it to the left or right edge of the chart. The panel stays anchored to the screen while you scroll and zoom, so your key reference levels are always in view.

KEY FEATURES

  • Free period selection: last N days, or an explicit start/end date range.
  • Screen-anchored panel: stays fixed to the left or right edge, independent of chart scrolling.
  • Bars align to their real price level and reposition automatically on zoom and scroll.
  • Point of Control, Value Area High and Value Area Low for the whole selected range.
  • Ideal for multi-day / swing context: see where the market built value over a week at a glance.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.
  • Automatic volume source (Real / Tick) with the active source shown on the chart.
  • Full color and bin-size control.

TYPICAL USES

  • Higher-timeframe bias: multi-day value area as the backdrop for intraday decisions.
  • Swing levels: multi-day POC and value-area edges as support/resistance and targets.
  • Pairs naturally with a session profile: range profile for context, session profile for timing.

IMPORTANT — VOLUME DATA The indicator automatically uses Real Volume when your broker provides it, and falls back to Tick Volume otherwise. On most Forex/CFD brokers only Tick Volume is available. For true exchange volume, use a broker with real volume data. The active source is displayed on the chart.

Not a signal generator or an auto-trader — an analytical tool that visualizes where volume traded.


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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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CorrelEdge
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CorrelEdge — Multi-Asset Correlation Signal Indicator Most indicators watch one asset. CorrelEdge watches four — simultaneously. By tracking the real-time correlation matrix between Gold, Silver, EUR/USD and GBP/USD, the indicator identifies statistically significant divergences that historically revert to the mean. Mathematical Foundation CorrelEdge uses a rolling covariance matrix (N=100 periods) to compute a Z-Score for all 6 correlation pairs. A signal only fires on a statistically rare devi
Session Volume Profile POC
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Session Volume Profile Pro draws a horizontal volume histogram for each trading session and highlights the price levels where the market spent the most activity. It gives you the three key reference levels professional volume traders rely on: the Point of Control (POC), the Value Area High (VAH) and the Value Area Low (VAL). KEY FEATURES Point of Control (POC): the highest-activity price of the session, acting as a fair-value magnet. Value Area (default 70%, configurable): the price range contai
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