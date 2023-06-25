Scalper pro v2

The Scalper v2 will give you accurate guidance to trade with. It has indications with arrows and it sends notifications. This software was built based on the RSI,MACD,Martingale, Ema 50 and 200, Aligator, SMA 30,50, ADX, Volumes percent range, variable dynamics and fibonacci levels. all of these indicators have something in common, it allows analysis, support and resistance, accurate signals for buy and sell, overbought and oversold market analysis. I have combined all of these indicators into one single indicator to provide accuracy in your trading. It does not flood your screen with lines ect. It has a clean display. Use your risk management properly, dont overtrade, 1 trade at a time. Some people will see profits running in and start to trust the indicator, then change the lot size to a very unrealistic amount, take a loss, and have a drawdown. Please apply good risk management. The indicator has been forward tested on the Currency markets for 3 months and returned a estimate success rate of 78%. 
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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