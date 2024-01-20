Deriv KB116

🚀 Introducing BOOM 1000 EA – 1 Minute. Your Ultimate Trading Partner! 🚀

The first BOOM 1000 EA to trade Both directions has hit the market!!!

Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to BOOM 1000 EA – the expert advisor that's revolutionizing the forex market!

📈 Trade Both Directions – BUY and SELL: BOOM 1000 EA is not just another ordinary expert advisor. It's a powerful tool that trades both directions, maximizing your opportunities in any market condition.

Fast Algorithm with Spike Prevention: Say goodbye to unexpected spikes hitting your stop loss! BOOM 1000 EA is equipped with a lightning-fast algorithm and spike prevention technology, ensuring a smooth trading experience even in volatile markets.

🌐 Advanced Trading Strategy by Forex Mastery Trading: Experience the power of an advanced trading strategy designed by the experts at Forex Mastery Trading. Tailored specifically for the Boom market, this strategy is your key to unlocking consistent profits.

🔐 Settings Included – Use as Is, No Adjustment Needed: We understand the value of simplicity. BOOM 1000 EA comes with pre-configured settings – just plug and play! No need for complex adjustments, making it easy for traders of all levels.

💰 Auto Lot Function for Smart Lot Size Management: Watch your trading account grow effortlessly! BOOM 1000 EA features an AutoLot function that automatically adjusts the lot size as your account expands. Let your profits soar while the EA takes care of the details.

🎯 2% Risk per Trade – Smart Risk Management: Your safety is our priority. BOOM 1000 EA is set to a conservative 2% risk per trade, ensuring a balance between profitability and risk management. Trade with confidence knowing that your investments are protected.

📆 Forward Tested for 3 Months – Proven Performance: Rest assured, BOOM 1000 EA has been forward tested rigorously for the past 3 months. The results speak for themselves, showcasing its reliability and consistent performance.

Trades on the 1 Minute chart.

Don't miss out on the next big thing in forex trading! Get BOOM 1000 EA now and let your profits explode!

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