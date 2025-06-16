Gallery of UIs written in MQL
*Important note:
The pictures and files below do not go in chronological order.
Same window, but with lists on the left side. Obviously I was working on the lists at the time.....
Also, notice the tabs on top. I remember that they didn't work well back then, but at the end (a few years later) I got the tabs to be perfectly functional.
By the way, that window on the right is not windows. Also MQL))))) Fun....
I should add that all controls are working. Including input fields.
The original build of windows in which I upped the copying level of Windows.
They are all MQL.
I don't remember exactly, but I created this a couple of years after the window above.
You can see how my colour gradient function worked here.
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Recently, while tidying up my old laptop, I accidentally stumbled upon a folder lost in the wilds of directories. I clicked on it. And there it was. Nostalgia. A darkness of pictures, gif-files, screenshots and all kinds of windows of multi-coloured GUI and controls.... All written by me in MQL4/5 languages for almost 7 years.
Let me explain: creating GU I was my former hobby. To be more precise, an obsession. But time has passed and now I look at that activity as the work of an original artist.
It was hard and painstaking labour. Looking back at the code I realise that I was a very strange and egocentric original developer. For example, I fundamentally used only my own approach to programming, which I invented myself. I wrote functions exclusively in Russian (because of which many people thought that I didn't know English LOL ;)). I didn't want to acknowledge other people's solutions and constantly criticised them. It should be noted that many GUI solutions in MQL languages did not exist in my time, or they were not at the right level.
Tell me, silly? Naive? Yes. No arguments. But now I'm even glad that I did it my way, because it turned out very original.))))))
It should be noted that the labour was incredibly hard. All the solutions were almost always invented from scratch. With rare exceptions, for example with transparency of colours and their mixing. The function of gradient colour separation was invented and created from scratch, which I am proud of. Although it looks cramped, but it worked perfectly. I remember even competed with Nikolay Semko and I think I won. Although he will probably disagree.)))))) I realised the work of controls myself, copying only the concept and appearance from Windows. I implemented the codes for tables, tree lists, dynamic windows, horizontal and vertical scrolling myself (except for the concept and appearance).
The markup language was probably the hardest thing to get right. But at the end it became incredibly cool.)) Yes, invented and wrote it from scratch. Visual editor too.
A lot of people may not believe this,but it's true. I came up with it without having any idea how this or that thing should work, but gradually achieved the result. And the thing began to work and the result brought joy.
I felt like I was getting closer and closer to what I was doing. Man, so silly it's even embarrassing...))))))
Visual Editor was the pinnacle of my coding in MQL5. I had been working towards it for 7 years. I created it... but decided not to continue refactoring. I stopped.
I want to open a gallery of my UI, but I emphasise thatnothing of this is not a commercial product or an advert.
Just abstract, demonstration prototypes and GUI models in the form of panels and windows with controls written in pure MQL.
(We already have a branch of neural networks "art" on our forum, so why not open a gallery of GUIs written in MQL)?
p.s. All those who will say that I wasted my time and effort, I agree, but in return I will ask you to provide a printout of income from Forex, which will show that you, in contrast to me, not wasted years.
p.s.s. All presented further just creativity)))))))