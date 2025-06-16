Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 61
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4. navigating through lists of individual item properties.
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Let me remind you of the list of topics to consider:
1. Orienting in the list of intellisense and selecting the function of the right window.
2. Programmatically opening and closing windows.
3. Orienting in the list of intellisense and selecting the right item in the right window.
4. navigating through lists of individual element properties.
5. Parsing the name of an element and window wrapper function.
6.returning the parameter value of a selected element to a variable of its type. Consider three types of several different elements.
7. Setting values in the parameters of different types of elements. Let's see how the values will appear in the interface windows of these elements.
8. Returning the parameter values of one element, modifying and forwarding that value to another element. Consider different types of elements and values, and test forwarding between different types of elements in different windows.
9. Return previous value (_V_LAST). When and for what cases the last value is required (not to be confused with the current value).
10. Test the setting of ON/OFF/LOCK_ON/LOCK_OFF/LOCK/UNLOCK states for different types of elements.
11. Let's try to link and synchronise changes of values of elements of different types: for example, input field with buttons and slider. Let's assume that when the value of one element (manual or software) changes, the value in the second element changes accordingly.
12. Let's try to programmatically reset the range boundaries of the slider and the input field with buttons via wrapper functions. I haven't had time to test it, but something suggests that it will work. However, let's see.
13. Let's try to return element states through wrapper functions. It is included in the functionality, but I haven't had time to test it. So we'll see... The result is unknown.
14. Let's get and set colours for text and element bases. We can try to associate these colours with some simple events or value boundaries.
15. I'll tell you more about how to navigate and read the new API file printout.
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Yellow colour indicates topics that have already been covered.
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Emphasis added:
Each wrapper function accepts properties only with the prefix spelled out in its name.
This is how working with lists looks like in practice(put brackets at the end, because intellisense does not work inside the brackets of wrapper functions):
The gif is slightly sped up.
As a result of the calls shown in the gif, the wrapper functions return the values of the specified properties.
Before the call, you must declare a variable to store the value of the property or the result of the function execution. More information about this in the following topics.
5. Parsing the name of the element and window wrapper function:
1. Element wrapper function name:
Let's look at the EDIT text input field element function example: w7_s_p4_EDIT_Comment_1();
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2. The name of the window wrapper function:
Let's look at another function as an example: w_15_Processing_the_data();
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It should be noted that the window function does not yet have a prefix for opening the list of properties. This feature will definitely appear. A special list of window properties to return/set will be generated, and a prefix will be assigned. Also the window function does not yet contain a return type letter.
For now, the function can only open or close a window.
These defects will be fixed in the next release.
It is recommended to summarise this training information once privately and separately, otherwise it will flood the comments in the future
6.return the value ofthe parameter or property to a variable of the required type:
The type of the element parameter(int, double or string) determines the type of the element function.
It is known that element functions return the value of the parameter with one of three types: int, double or string.
However, functions also return property values...
A situation arises when the type of the parameter value may not coincide with the type of properties, which are always int.It turns out that functions return property values of the wrong type, for example double or string instead of int. This forced inconvenience is the price for the universality of functions.
The user's task is to to convert the received value to the required type by himself..
Let me emphasise: the main type of all element properties is int.
Let's take a closer look at the question-answer examples:
The type of the parameter value determines the type of the element's function.
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Conclusion: The user's task is to convert the received values to the required type.
Let's consider some practical examples:
1.
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See the result:
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5.
See the result:
Next, let's test getting and setting other element and parameter properties. Let's also try to work with the double type.
I've followed the code and tested it, and found an unexpected thing that doesn't auto-hide when the length of the random string is too long
w7_s_p4_EDIT_Comment_1("Some random text AAAAAAAA");
I have found a fatal problem for me, which is that typing the text I am using is displayed on the GUI in a horizontal orientation ...... rotated 90 degrees, as normal is: