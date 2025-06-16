Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 32
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General information about the markup language and constructor.
1. The property values of the constructor elements are predefined. If not explicitly defined, default values are assigned to the properties.
2. The interactive behaviour of elements is pre-programmed, but the user has the ability to change or disable different responses.
3. Interface window sizes are calculated automatically when calculating the position and size of the constituent groups. Right and bottom margins (margins) are also taken into account if specified by the user.
4. The length of some elements directly depends on the length of texts. It is calculated automatically if the user has not set an explicit value. Otherwise, the constructor cuts off the text that goes beyond the element and puts a dotted line to save the user's value. Such elements include checkbox, radio button, text label, horizontal and vertical tab.
5. When constructing a window, the designer strives for tabular layout and maintaining symmetry in groups of elements. Checkboxes or similar type elements are automatically aligned to a common length value.
6. The designer's adherence to a tabular layout makes it much easier to build the interface, and for greater flexibility, it is designed to break elements into groups with arrangement using flags and bindings.
7. There is no limit to the number of elements in a single window.
8. There is no limit to the number of windows within a single project.
9. Presence of a taskbar and context menu is mandatory for ALL projects. However, the appearance of the taskbar can be disabled if you comment out the OPEN_ON_INIT (OOI) command in its file. Then it will be necessary to disable the window minimisation property (there is such a possibility).
10. On the right side of the user's taskbar, the user can set buttons to call his windows.
11. All items can have a tooltip with a name when hovering the cursor. To do this you need to write a command in the properties _,SHOW_NAMETIP.
12. The context menu of the constructor or user is on double-click on the chart.
13. Auxiliary windows of the constructor make it easier to find and select attributes of elements when specifying frames, colours, fonts, icons and sounds.
14. When writing code on the latest build it is required to compile the markup code and then compile the indicator KIB-source.mq5, otherwise there is an error in the form of a white screen and hangs (there is no such problem on the old build 2470).
Continuation follows...
Positioning a group in a window:
Setting window indentation on the right and bottom:
0.
2.
Setting gaps between elements:
2.
3.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Code:
In continuation of the theme of elements layout. Everything is clear with buttons, because they have either default sizes or by user's definition. But with elements whose length is tied to the length of the text, everything is ambiguous. Here are some examples with checkboxes and radio buttons:
1. The names of checkboxes and radio buttons are almost equal.
2. One radio button is much longer than the others. They become the same length:
3. In the second column, the middle checkbox is significantly longer. The others take its size:
4. Explicitly setting the length of the checkboxes and radio buttons results in automatic shortening of the outgoing text.
Option code 2: