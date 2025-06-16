Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 3
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This is an interesting attempt to copy the MetaEditor window with a window written in MQL inside the MetaEditor. I think I succeeded in my attempt.))
By the way, starting with this window above (which copies the ME settings window) I switched completely to the Windows style. Thereafter, I made all windows with indistinguishable from the windows of my then operating system. Plagiarism?)) Yes.
Here I decided to create something big and complex. Notice the small and large tabs. They worked fine this time.
(By the way, the names at the top and bottom are fictitious.)
Important note:
Note the blue bar at the top. The gradient is not only vertically, but also horizontally. This was a feature upgrade.
There's some made-up numbers here.))))
The charts here are made up. However, I remember that they were dynamic. I simulated changing values programmatically and the graphs jumped up and down. I think I even have the gif saved. Maybe I'll find it later.
And this spreadsheet mimics some kind of data. All figures are made up. Note that the table is opened not in the upper (small) tab, but in the lower (large) tab.
And the table has scrolling (on the right).
An interesting and probably too beautiful window on the right. In it I tried to insert horizontal bars. I don't remember what they are called. I think they're progress bars. The green ones that are...
Also, the simulator window (on the left), as far as I remember, set parameters for generating some numbers in tables.
And here is a window simulating the progress of some process. The "simulator" window turned green. Just like a Windows window.
А! I remember. The window frame changed colour when out of focus. Just like Windows.
This is where I decided to outdo myself in decorating the panel.
...