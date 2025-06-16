Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 41
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As a result of installation of the new version of the constructor, you should see an updated context menu (double-click on the graph):
If you see such a menu, then the installation was successful.
This installation is no different from the previous one. Same steps in the same order.
There are text instructions on this blog. And in pictures too:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/758425
Separately I would like to mention the new EA Shell v1.mq5 file
Save it in the EAs folder, but compile it only after printing the API file in the constructor. It's about the connections in its header.
1. Run the constructor and the indicator as before on one chart.
2. Immediately open the context menu and print the UIDATA and API files.
3. Transfer these files to the folder at this path:
4. Compile EA Shell v1.mq5 and drop it on another chart.
5. Done.
A little instruction in pictures:
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The settings windows above are intended for testing connection and response to interface events by custom functionality.
To do this, open the API file and write your calls.
By default, interface events call Alert() function printing their identifier and parameter value on events of impact on elements.
A list of fixes and updates in this and the next release:
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The behaviour of context menu windows is similar to their behaviour in the Windows application environment.
Context menu options can call functions or windows. If a menu item calls a window, the window icon is automatically set to the left.
Local changes and improvements:
The possibility of blocking messages has been added.Example:
First open the different settings windows. Their buttons are at the bottom of the taskbar. Then go to the context menu (double-click on the chart) and open the "Sorry, this order is blocked" window. It is located here:
Then try clicking on any previously opened window with the "Sorry, this order is blocked" window open. Any actions on other windows will be blocked until that window is closed. However, you can limit the list of blocked windows in the window properties in the cyber code. Then some windows will be blocked and some will not. Depending on the user's decision.
Added:
Menu windows now always stay inside the chart space and do not go out of view. Example:
DO NOT GO BEYOND THE RIGHT BORDER OF THE CHART:
DO NOT GO BEYOND THE BOTTOM BORDER OF THE CHART: