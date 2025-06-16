Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 47
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Peter, you have a problem with the edges of the icons. It's very jarring.
This is because you don't mix the colour that uses the alpha channel with the background.you can also see how to work with png
here is the necessary function to mix two colours that use the alpha channel.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45439
Peter, you have a problem with the edges of the icons. It's very hard on the eye.
This is because you don't mix the colour that uses the alpha channel with the background.you can also see how to work with png
here is the necessary function for mixing colours that use the alpha channel.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/45439
Hello, Nikolai!
there are many sources now with normal png icons with transparent backgrounds.
For example:
https://pngtree.com/so/colored-icons
See for yourself, of course, but your GUI will look much higher quality without those edge artefacts.
there are many sources with normal png icons with transparent background.
See for yourself, of course, but your GUI will look much better without this pixelation on the edges.
now there are many sources with normal png icons with transparent background.
For example:
https://pngtree.com/so/colored-icons
I'm not arguing. Of course it would look better. By the way, I do a pretty good job on the icons. Notice their shadow on the taskbar buttons. I make the background transparent. But there is colour "rubbish" in the pixels, which is difficult to identify programmatically. Like these flecks on the edges. They are not strictly one colour and it is difficult to separate them from the icon itself to remove them. That's the problem.
There is no rub bishin normal png with transparent background. Rubbish appears when processing is wrong. The correct function was given above.
I used to do the same with shadows. Now I don't do that anymore.
Modern fashion without shadows, gradients and curls.
Minimalism in short, which is in favour of rendering performance.
in normal png with transparent background there is no rubbish. Rubbish appears at incorrect processing. The correct function was given above.
...
I'm talking about png icons with transparent background (with alpha channel).