Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 21
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There are a lot of people here who are interested, they just keep quiet. That's fine, slow down the release and wait until it's ready. If you have questions, ask other programming gurus, they'll be happy to answer them!
Alright, thanks for understanding!
advisor is a core engine?
Did you transfer information using resources or files?
Ask questions, we can help you in any way we can. You can contact me in a private message.
Nikolay, hi, I will write you later on this issue. Thanks. Now I need to rest after several days of continuous work).
Well, at least I managed to get it running. I don't see any lags. Which is already great.
only the Images and Sounds folders should be copied not to Include, but to the main MQL5 folder.
For me, not knowing Russian, it's a bit difficult. If file names and directories will be in English, it will at least help me to understand some ...... Hopefully the file names will be in English when it's officially released!
yes, this is a problem, but it's a solvable problem. To run this demo example, follow these steps:
Well, at least I managed to get it running. I didn't see any delays. That's pretty good already.
Only the images and sounds folders should not be copied to Include, but to the main MQL5 folder.
See your comment solved the problem
For me, not knowing Russian, it's a bit difficult. If file names and directories will be in English, it will at least help me to understand some ...... Hopefully the file names will be in English when it's officially released!
I'm sorry for that.
Here are the instructions in English:
1. Put folders (1) KIB 1.0, (2) KIB PROJECTS in the Include folder in ME.
2. Open the files (1) KIB v1.mq5 and (1) KIB-source v1.mq5 in the Code Editor.
3. Save the file (1) KIB v1.mq5 in the Experts folder.
4. Save the file (1) KIB-source v1.mq5 in the Indicators folder.
5. Compile both files.
6. Drop the new advisor (1) KIB v1.ex5 that appears in the MT5 navigator onto the empty chart.
7. Put Sounds and Images folders in the folder MQL5 in ME.
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See, your comment solved the problem
Yes, that's my mistake.
Yeah, it's my fault.
Never mind, it's running successfully, great demo! Very nice GUI interface.