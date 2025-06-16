Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 43
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When the toolbar narrows, the taskbar at the bottom doesn't respond immediately, you have to switch to another chart and click back before the taskbar moves to the bottom. I'm not sure if this can be improved.
Dynamic windows do not seem to be perfected yet. Mouse hover is preserved after the mouse leaves the position
I expect to add more (7) LESSONS so that users know how to use the library.
ATTENTION, IMPORTANT!
BEFORE INSTALLING A NEW VERSION OF THE CONSTRUCTOR COMPLETELY ERASE THE DIRECTORIES OF THE OLD VERSION FROM THE META-EDITOR FOLDERS!
DO NOT CHANGE, BUT COMPLETELY ERASE AND INSTALL NEW ONES.
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Now I've checked and it turns out that you can't write new builder folders over the old ones. Obviously, some old files remain. This leads to errors, some of which are not obvious. I specifically wrote new folders over the old ones and the builder worked incorrectly.
Only by deleting the old folders and files completely and putting the new ones in a clean place, I achieved the desired result.
Therefore:
1 . Delete all folders and files of the old build.
2 . Remove the KIB Expert Advisor and KIB-source indicator from the charts and delete them from the MT5 navigator.
3 . Install the new version of the build from scratch as follows:
a ) Open the file ( 1 ) KIB v1.mq5. Compile. Run it on the chart.
b ) Open the file ( 1 ) KIB-source v1.mq5. Compile. Run on the same chart
c) Open the file ( 1 ) EA Shell v1.mq5. Compile. Put it on the neighbouring chart.
Then you can test it. Otherwise, errors are unpredictable.
For example, the bug with a jumping taskbar does not play for me.
Here is a video proof:
(click on the picture)
Interesting observation.
I usually develop on the old build of MT5 (2470) because I am used to it. Then I transfer the changes to the new build (4424). So the graphics on the new build is noticeably faster. But compilation is faster on the old build, so I am still there. I save 10 seconds (approximately) on each compilation. This is significant, considering how many compilations I have to make per day. That's why I work on two platforms at once. :)
When the toolbar narrows, the taskbar at the bottom doesn't respond immediately, you have to switch to another chart and click back before the taskbar moves to the bottom. I'm not sure if this can be improved.
Try reinstalling the builder from scratch, first deleting all old files and folders. The jumping taskbar bug should go away.
I expect to add more (7) LESSONS so that users know how to use the library.
There is no doubt that you are right. More lessons are needed. Very busy with development and hardly any time to compile lessons right now. However, as soon as I finish the three basic tasks: program element management, dynamic tables and scalable windows, I will start writing articles on the markup language.
Indeed, the dynamic windows are not finished. That's why I didn't want to include them in the release. But yesterday we talked about scalable windows and I decided to show what stage of development they are at.
According to my estimates, the windows are 80% complete.
It is important to realise that the most complex algorithms in this element are those responsible for dynamics: resizing, scaling and scrolling.
Imagine - the user first scrolls the image vertically, then horizontally. But not to the end, but leaves it somewhere in the middle. Then scales the window. Or, um. resize the window. For example, pulls the top left or bottom right edge. Then the window should become both lower and higher, and wider and narrower at the same time. That is, the scroll bars, the window itself, as well as the displaced image, must coherently and correctly change position and size in this process. So, these mechanisms are already working very well. In other words, the hardest part is behind us. And 20% are minor things, like colour sticking at the top buttons or sometimes non-disappearing arrows. So I'm optimistic. This is one of the most complex elements in the interface and it's almost finished.
There's nothing more complicated than a dynamic window. Even the tree list was easier.
Now I noticed that the bug with stuck taskbar still occurs, but only when moving the terminal window to another monitor. When normally resizing the chart, the taskbar behaves correctly.
I will think how to solve this problem.
Just a reminder: if you find any bugs - no matter what - please report them. This is necessary to improve the designer and the engine.
I would like to point out that problems found by user/tester can have several reasons:
Agree that only the first item is 100% my fault. The others are also my fault, but only half. Because I either explained it badly or forgot to explain it. Realising this, I am quite self-critical in evaluating test results. But the user should also remember that not everything that doesn't work really doesn't work because of my fault. But I believe that people who try or test the constructor and engine have the right level of competence. So this post is just a statement of the obvious.