Gallery of UIs written in MQL - page 9

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Nikolay, Valery, Alexey and other respected forum members, my sincere thanks to you for your positive feedback. It is very important for me.

There is still a lot of things I want to tell and show, and I will try to make this thread informative and interesting for all visitors.

Frequently, I want to disclose the technology of homemade markup language and tell how it spontaneously "emerged", as if appearing "from nothing". And how naturally and harmoniously developed, eventually turning into a visual editor.

Also, there are some other very interesting related stories....

Let's remember our discussions and arguments about approaches and solutions, and I'll try to look at all my disagreements with the forum programmers in a new way. It's been a long time to realise many things.


 
E38 #:

Again, very impressive. Were there also window shadows (like on the screenshots) if the graph is on a white background?

Yes, window shadows were there. At first I used to attach shadows to separate objects at the bottom and sides, and then I learnt to draw them on the general window canvas.
 
Реter Konow #:

The charts here are made up. However, I remember that they were dynamic. I simulated changing values programmatically and the graphs jumped up and down. I think I even have the gif saved. Maybe I'll find it later.


Yes, I found the gif.... (if there's a white square, you have to click)

Actually, it seemed to work pretty well. I thought it was worse. Cool))))

I don't understand why the numbers slowed down when the speed value increased.

 

And these are the first dynamic windows. 2016. Unfortunately they remained useless because I didn't know how to work with kanvas at that time. That is, when you change the size of the window, its content stupidly fell out. However, the principle of dynamic windows and their "parking" in the parent window worked quite well:


 

... The quality of the gif is so-so.


 

... I'm testing the tree list here. This is an old version. I redesigned it many times. Eventually made it almost perfect. Moreover, I could integrate different elements, groups of elements and tables into it. In this list it is partially implemented.


 

... Had the audacity to take a swing at the file navigator here. Judging by the gif, it worked, although I remember it was limited in what it could do:

Honestly, it's hard to pinpoint which of the two is mine.

One is definitely mine. Ha ha)))))

 
The one on the left is mine. Notice the dotted lines. Mine isn't perfect. There are black dots overlapping in some places.
 
I have no experience in developing such interfaces, but what I used from different sources had a significant drawback, namely that sometimes(!) other objects on the chart were clicked through them. Were you able to solve this problem?
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:
I have no experience in developing such interfaces, but what I used from different sources had a significant drawback, namely that sometimes(!) other objects on the chart were clicked through them. Were you able to solve this problem?

Yes, of course. It wasn't a problem.

Just don't ask me how, I can't remember a thing.))))))

Nikolay will answer better.

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